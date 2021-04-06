Softball embracing the long ball

EHS softball is finding a comfort zone at the plate, one that includes a power attack that means balls flying over the outfield fence. During a four-game appearance in a spring break tournament the Huskies unleashed its fury at the plate and continued it last week in splitting league games against Caldwell and Bishop Kelly.
The top of the order is doing a lot of the power damage but they are keeping some pop for the rest of the lineup as well.
In a 10-3 win over Caldwell, Emmett’s ten hits included five doubles and two home runs. Senior Camille Bailey homered for the third consecutive game and freshman Harper Goodwin went deep for the second time in as many games. Kylie Yanzuk had a pair of doubles out of the clean-up position but it was freshman Raegyn Dupree who was the thorn in Caldwell’s side out of the eighth hitting position. Dupree reached base in all four trips to the plate on a single, two doubles and taking a hit by pitch. Her two-run double in the sixth finished the Cougars off.
That momentum carried over into a road game at number-one ranked Bishop Kelly on Thursday as Emmett took an early 2-0 lead. After Kayla Vahlberg reached base on a hit by pitch and Goodwin walked, Yanzuk drove both home with a double. However, the only other hit the Huskies would get on the afternoon was a Yanzuk single in the fourth while Bishop Kelly slowly chipped away.
A three-run sixth iced the game for the Knights.
The Huskies take a 2-2 SIC record into a busy week on the road at Ridgevue on Tuesday with home games against Middleton and Columbia on Thursday and Friday.