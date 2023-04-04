The Emmett High softball team found its sweet spot at the plate last week, outhitting opponents 26-11, to split its Southern Idaho Conference openers. Only getting bit by the walk bugaboo kept them from pulling off a stunning upset of defending State Champion Bishop Kelly.
The Huskies looked to have the Knights on the ropes on Wednesday in Boise. Six runs in the fifth and sixth innings had pushed Emmett on top 7-5. Free passes have been an issue all season and it proved decisive again in the bottom of the sixth. A couple of errors, a handful of walks, and BK was able to score 12 times in the bottom of the inning for a 17-7 win.
“We really had them in a hole,” said EHS coach Shawn Marquez. “You can’t give a team like that so many extra opportunities.”
Emmett actually outhit the Knights 10-7, lead by a Raegyn Dupree’s home run and doubles from Natalie Goslin and Harper Goodwin. Fifteen walks issued and a couple of BK home run blasts tipped the scales.
Emmett spotted Ridgevue an early 4-0 lead on Friday before discovering some comfort at the plate. Once the hitting parade was unleashed the visiting Warhawks would never recover, falling 14-4.
Katy Martinez carried one of those big sticks for Emmett, going a perfect three for three at the plate, scoring three times and driving in three runs with a fifth inning blast over the fence. Kayla Vahlberg rapped a pair of doubles as eight of the Huskies season-high 16 hits were for extra bases.
The Huskies host Caldwell on Tuesday and Columbia on Friday.