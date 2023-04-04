Martinez unloads

Emmett’s Katy Martinez unloads a three-run homer in the fifth inning Friday against Ridgevue as the Huskies exploded for a 14-4 SIC win.

 Tyann Alder photo

The Emmett High softball team found its sweet spot at the plate last week, outhitting opponents 26-11, to split its Southern Idaho Conference openers. Only getting bit by the walk bugaboo kept them from pulling off a stunning upset of defending State Champion Bishop Kelly.

The Huskies looked to have the Knights on the ropes on Wednesday in Boise. Six runs in the fifth and sixth innings had pushed Emmett on top 7-5. Free passes have been an issue all season and it proved decisive again in the bottom of the sixth. A couple of errors, a handful of walks, and BK was able to score 12 times in the bottom of the inning for a 17-7 win.


