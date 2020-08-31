The Emmett High soccer teams got an early jump on their fall seasons last week with a sweep of Weiser in non-conference action.
The 3-2 road win by the Emmett girls was not only a quick start to the season but broke a four-year winless drought. Senior Goldie Mumford, a two-time All-SIC selection, scored her first career hat trick, accounting for all three goals against the perennial 3A soccer power Wolverines.
The 5-1 home win by the boys got the Huskies off on the same track it started a year ago enroute to winning its first State 4A tournament trophy.
Both teams now will wait a couple of weeks before returning to play in an abbreviated conference schedule. The Southern Idaho Conference has decided to condense its season from a home and home round robin schedule to a single trip with the eight-team league.
The Emmett girls open SIC play on Sept. 15 at home against Columbia. The boys will travel to Columbia that same day before opening league play at home against Middleton on Sept. 17. The girls will have four home matches while the boys are scheduled for only three home conference matches. A District III tournament and a State 4A tournament are tentatively scheduled for October.