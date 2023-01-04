Sled Dogs

MCCALL, Idaho (Dec. 21, 2022) — SNOW ROVERS — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho Jan. 21-Feb. 2, 2023, for its fifth year. Part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, the race features world-class mushers and is an Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier. Pictured here on Jan. 31, 2022, musher Jed Stephensen from Sandpoint, Idaho, starts the 300-mile race, in which he finished third place.

 Photo by MelissaShelby.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New experiences are among the many highlights planned for the 2023 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, which is staged annually throughout Valley and Adams counties in West Central Idaho in late January.

Race organizers are bringing back the ceremonial start, which will take place at the McCall Activity Barn along with the meet the mushers event and vet checks Jan. 29, the day before the 300-mile and 100-mile race starts.


Recommended for you

Load comments