Wednesday was the traditional National Letters of Intent Day for high school athletes to declare where they have agreed to participate at the college level in the future.
In front of their fellow students, six Emmett High athletes made known where they intend to pursue a college education and to participate in collegiate sports.
All-State quarterback Caden Young announced that he is keeping his game near home. After visits to several schools and interest from all levels, Young announced that he is going to “go over the hill and take his game to the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
The Coyotes (‘Yotes) are members of the Frontier Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The dual threat quarterback appears to be a nice fit athletically with coach Mike Moroski’s style of offense.
Young could have the opportunity to play against one of his current teammates in coming years. EHS wide receiver Tanner Wilkerson signed a LOI with Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT — also a member of the Frontier Conference.
An Emmett softball standout announced her intentions prior to her senior season. Kylie Yanzuk, a power hitting utility player who also pitches, is intending to go to Jamestown College in North Dakota and play for the NAIA Jimmies.
A pair of Emmett soccer players are planning to stay on the pitch. David Bratcher signed to attend Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario and David Ramirez inked a commitment to Walla Walla Community College in Washington.
Also signing in front of his classmates was track athlete Landon Helms. Helms had previously signed his commitment to Texas A&M in the early December signing period.