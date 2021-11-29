Five Emmett Huskies took up six spots on the 4A All Southern Idaho Conference football team named last week. The repeat SIC champions garnered two of the top three awards for the second year in a row. Emmett placed eight players in ten positions on the First and Second teams determined in voting from the eight league coaches. Another eight Huskies garnered honorable mention.
Quarterback Caden Young was named Offensive Player of the Year and coach Rich Hargitt received Coach of the Year honors.
Young, the 4A State Player of the Year in 2020, set numerous EHS season and career records in leading Emmett to a 7-3 season. Young, a senior, became the second consecutive Huskie to gain the Offensive POY honors. Running back Westyn Smith claimed that honor last year.
Hargitt was honored by his fellow coaches for the second consecutive year.
Senior Caseyn Pearson pulled off a rare double play. He was named First Team on both offense and defense. He was the Huskies top receiver this season to be named to the team as a wide receiver and also as a defensive back.
Linebacker Jeff Lockett received First Team honors on the defensive side of the ball and was joined by defensive lineman Michael Sowle. Offensive tackle Sam Schroeder, a junior, was the lone underclassman named to a senior dominated First Team.
Lockett joined Pearson as one of three Huskies receiving honors on each side of the line of scrimmage. Lockett gained Second Team honors as a running back to go with his linebacker First Team nod.
Junior Ry Fullerton joined that exclusive two-way club with Second Team honors as a linebacker and honorable mention as a running back.
Completing Emmett’s Second Team selections were defensive back Stevie Howe, and senior placekicker Jorge Rivera.
Gaining honorable mention on the defensive side of the ball were seniors Jayden Carter, Chase Warner and Jack McCann. Offensive honors were given to senior wide receivers Tanner Wilkerson and Austin Williams and offensive linemen Gannon Roeper and Nate Mattingly.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!