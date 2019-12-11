When Emmett jumped out to a 4-3 lead on Weiser in its season opener Friday night you wouldn’t have known that four projected starters were not suited up. It became a little more apparent over the next nine minutes, however, as the Huskies were shut out in a 17-0 Wolverine run and were never able to respond. Weiser walked out of the Huskie gym with a 61-40 non-conference win.
Coach Dave Dust expressed concern before the season began that he wasn’t sure where the offense would come from. That played itself out over the nine minute first half drought as Emmett missed no less than eight lay-up attempts, including four consecutive trips after steals at the defensive end.
A Hayden Alder three-pointer broke the Emmett drought late in the second and Tanner Brown completed a steal and lay-in combination at the buzzer to make it 25-10 at the half.
In the second half, however, Weiser did a better job taking care of the basketball and were efficient in converting its fast break opportunities to keep the Huskies at bay. Eleven points was as close as Emmett could get in the second half when Alder scored eight straight, including back to back threes.
Alder led Emmett scoring with 12 and Tanner Wilkerson lead the rebounding efforts from his point guard position with nine caroms collected. Riley Weekes scored nine points but fouled out in the third quarter and was joined on the bench by fellow forward Bryr Walker early in the fourth.
Injuries kept a trio of Huskies in street clothes. Axel Sanchez and Harry Mumford hope to be back before Christmas. Timmy Williams’ status is less certain. Caden Young missed the opener for a family wedding.
Getting Young and as many of the others back as possible will be crucial for the Huskies moving forward, simply for depth in the aggressive defensive play that forced 24 Weiser turnovers in the opener.
There is no time to recover as Emmett opens Southern Idaho Conference play on the road Tuesday against league favorite Middleton. Nampa High visits Emmett on Thursday and Parma will be in town next Tuesday.