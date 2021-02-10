Seven Emmett High students signed national letters of intent on Thursday to continue their sports and education pursuits at colleges from across the nation. In front of family, friends and fellow students assembled in the EHS gymnasium the seven seniors representing three sports put pen to paper to signify their agreement to scholarships offered by seven different schools.
Roman Lake signed with Central Washington University in Ellensburg to pitch baseball. He plans to major in Business.
Timmy Williams signed with Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington to play baseball as both a pitcher and catcher and will begin as a General Studies major.
Lacy Yates signed with Weber State University in Ogden, Utah to compete in track and field — specifically discus and shotput. She will be a Political Science major.
Four members of the football team committed to continuing to play at the next level.
Jack Maxwell will be attending Norwich University, a private military university in Northfield, Vermont. He is to study Criminal Justice.
Trey Holsclaw signed with Mid American Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. He will be a Kinesiology major.
Taylor Layne has chosen Montana Western in Dillon, where he will study Ecology.
Axel Sanchez signed with Montana Northern in Havre to major in Business Administration.
Layne and Sanchez could play against each other in the Frontier Conference as early as next fall.