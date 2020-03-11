Seasoned golf team looks to go low

The Emmett High golf program has been a youth project that last season took huge strides. For the first time in a decade, the Huskies placed in the top five as a team at the 4A State championships. It was one of the few State qualifying seasons as a team at all. And there were no seniors on that links squad.
That’s why the unseasonable warm weather has been taken as an omen of even better things to come this season for the club.
The nucleus of the team, the five returners from State, is comprised of four seniors and a junior.
Jacob Patterson teed off in the number-one position most of last Spring and was the top placer for Emmett at State, placing 16th in the individual medal competition. Patterson was only four strokes ahead of Cade Heaton over the 36-holes of State.
Junior Gavin Heath and seniors Tyler Willis and Cael Farnsworth all finished in the top 50 of the state tournament field.
A strong JV program last year – made up primarily of newer if not first-time golfers — should provide additional depth for second-year coach David Lileks’ team. Lileks has been focused on getting greater involvement at an early age for prospective golfers in Emmett and it appears to be paying off in the early turnout for this season.
Only three teams qualify for State from District III and that means a return trip is not guaranteed to the Huskies. Ridgevue and Bishop Kelly won the majority of the SIC meets last spring and placed two and three at State. Both return a solid core from those teams and will be the targets that Emmett golfers will be aiming at on the fairways this year.
While the team practices some at the Emmett City Golf Course, the official home course for the Huskies is River Birch Golf Course and Emmett will host its only home SIC meet there on Monday, March 16 with staggered 3 p.m. tee times.