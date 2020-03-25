Last week the Idaho High School Activities Association reversed its previous position of allowing schools and conferences to determine on their own how they would handle coronavirus pandemic issues. Once Idaho’s first confirmed infection was reported, the governing body for high school athletics in the state made a blanket ban on all activities through April 5.
The announcement came after the previous cancellation of the State Debate tournament and the State Dance and Cheer competitions.
With the State Board of Education on Monday ordering all public schools in the state into a "soft closure" through April 20, it is anticipated that the IHSAA and schools will be extending the sports ban at least to that date but action has not been taken as of yet.
According to the IHSAA release “implementing cancellations and/or suspension is taken in part with consultation with public health officials to implement best practices in slowing the spread of COVID 19 and therefore aid in protection of students and the general public; to reduce competitive inequity among member schools and in an effort to have the opportunity to hold our spring state tournaments/events on the assigned dates/sites as those dates will not be extended.
During the suspension, IHSAA member schools are not to compete in games or contests. Member schools are not to conduct practices in IHSAA sanctioned sports at any location. Neither member schools nor their coaches nor student athletes are to hold meetings. Member schools are not to allow students or coaches at any IHSAA member school to use the school’s athletic facilities for a practice, game or contest in any IHSAA sanctioned sport regardless of the affiliation (club or otherwise) of the group seeking to use the facilities. The use of athletic facilities for currently scheduled classes as a part of the regular school curriculum such as P.E. classes is allowed. Rule 8-11, Outside Competition is still in effect.
The IHSAA office as well as the Board of Directors, will continue to monitor the rapidly changing landscape of the COVID-19 information and will work with our member schools and health officials to make informed and well thought out decisions.”
Some of those restrictions or allowances are a moot point as schools have been suspended at least through the regularly scheduled spring break and no resumption dates have been announced. As confirmed cases continue to mount, including reported cases of community spread, other event cancellations and bans have been extended. The IHSAA is expected to announce prior to April 5 an additional extension of the banned activities.
Hopes remain that spring State Championship competitions might still be possible in mid-May. Several local athletes report that they are continuing to practice and train on their own in hopes of getting back on the field this spring.
The longer the practice and competition ban extends, however, the less likely many athletes or schools will be prepared to compete again this spring. With the college athletic world abandoning all plans for any spring competition, a high school spring season in Idaho appears doomed.