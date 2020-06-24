Bogus Basin announced Friday that it will open for summer operations on Friday, June 26th. The nonprofit recreation area will operate seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., through August 16th, then transition to weekends through early October.
Activities include the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, summer tubing, scenic rides on the Deer Point and Morningstar Chairlifts, bike rentals and gem panning. Food and beverage offerings, featuring the Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse menu, will be served in the ICCU Base Area Plaza. Simplot Lodge will also be open for food & beverage on weekends.
New this year: The debut of Bogus Basin’s lift-served mountain bike park, located off the Morning Star Express chairlift. The park will feature both new and reconfigured downhill-only bike trails catering to a wide range of rider skill levels, from beginner to expert. Access to the bike park will be available from the Morning Star high speed quad chairlift daily, and from the Deer Point Express high speed quad chairlift on weekends and holidays. The road to the Pioneer Lodge from the base area will be closed.
Guests will be required to adhere to state and federally recommended COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks while inside buildings, in line, and when physical distancing is not possible. Hand sanitizing stations have been installed near all of the activities, new directional signage will help facilitate physical distancing in congested areas, and equipment and high touch surfaces will be regularly disinfected.
“We are excited to welcome everyone up to the mountain for summer fun and recreation. The single most important thing that every guest to Bogus Basin needs to know is that their safety is our number one concern. Everyone is expected to follow our COVID-19 guidelines”, said General Manager Brad Wilson. “This includes wearing face masks in certain areas, such as while waiting in line and when inside our facilities. We will take every precaution as we prepare to do the same in winter.”
Bogus Basin has retained all 50 of its full-time staff members throughout the pandemic, and plans to hire 100 additional seasonal employees for summer. The area is closely following CDC and State health guidelines for protection against COVID-19. All employees complete a daily health survey, wear face masks in common areas and when they cannot physically distance. For more information visit bogusbasin.org.