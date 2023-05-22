Support Local Journalism


She’s three-times the Idaho High School 4A State girls pole vault champion. Emmett senior Tatum Richards completed her two-time defense of the title in routine fashion on Friday, clearing 11’6” to earn gold in the event for the third consecutive year.

Richards was disappointed in not beating her own State 4A record set a year ago, but this has been a transition year for her as she is adapting to a new, longer pole. She had reached her limitations on the shorter pole and has focused on adapting to the new equipment that she will be using next year at Montana State University where she will attend on an athletic scholarship.


