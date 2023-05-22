Emmett's Tatum Richards (second from left) on the top step of the 4A Girls Pole Vault medal podium for the third consecutive year at the Idaho High School Track and Field Championships on Friday. Teammate Lilly Jones (second from right) tied for the fourth position in the event.
Tatum Richard's clears the final hurdle of her EHS career in the 100 meter hurdles at the 4A State Championships on Saturday. She set a personal best time to medal in the event for the third consecutive year.
Submitted photo
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Senior Tessa Farnworth hands off to senior Seairra Carr on the first exchange in the girls 4 X 100 relay event on Saturday. The Huskies medaled in the event.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Emmett senior Hunter Enick with his final throw of the shot put in a career that brought him All-State honors three consecutive years.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Emmett freshman Ryllie Smith unleashes a medal worthy toss of the discus in her debut at the 4A Idaho High School Track and Field Championships last week.
She’s three-times the Idaho High School 4A State girls pole vault champion. Emmett senior Tatum Richards completed her two-time defense of the title in routine fashion on Friday, clearing 11’6” to earn gold in the event for the third consecutive year.
Richards was disappointed in not beating her own State 4A record set a year ago, but this has been a transition year for her as she is adapting to a new, longer pole. She had reached her limitations on the shorter pole and has focused on adapting to the new equipment that she will be using next year at Montana State University where she will attend on an athletic scholarship.
Richards' gold was the lone win for Emmett at the State Championships Friday and Saturday at Mountain View High School in Meridian, but it was only the first of the All-State placements for both Richards and her teammates.
Emmett placed two on the All-State podium in girls pole vault as Richards was joined by sophomore Lilly Jones who tied for fourth with a 9’6” mark.
Richards won her third straight medal in the 100 meter hurdles. Her personal best time of 15.39 in the event placed third this year. She took third as a junior and fifth as a sophomore.
Richards was also on the medal podium as the anchor on the Emmett 4 X 100 relay team. Tessa Farnsworth, Seairra Carr, Erin Hadley provided the first three legs of the 51.30 second effort for the team to grab the sixth place medals.
Freshman Ryllie Smith came up strong on her first throw in the girls discus finals to earn the fifth place medal with a toss of 108’7.
Senior Hunter Enick earned the lone medal for the Emmett boys. Enick pushed his shot 51’4” on his last throw to claim fourth in the event. This is the third straight year for Enick to medal in the event – placing sixth as a sophomore and third last year.
Emmett sophomore Blake Johns nearly joined Enick on the shot put medal stand. His 49’10.25” best placed him eighth.
Other near All-State performances were turned in on two of the hottest weather State meets in years.
Sophomore Erin Hadley took seventh for the second consecutive year in the triple jump, though her 33’9.5 inch effort this year exceeded last years mark by 15 inches.
Enick, who is headed to Oregon Tech to compete in track and study engineering, came up just short of his second medal in the discus event. His 135’3” toss took ninth ahead of senior teammate Rhett Spencer.
Seniors Tess Farnsworth and Leyna Winegar each finished just outside the medals placements in the long jump and pole vault respectively.
Skyline of Idaho Falls won the girls 4A team competition with 85 points. Skyview of Nampa was the top District III team in fourth with Emmett next from the District in eighth place. District III dominated the boys 4A competition with Bishop Kelly running away with the team title with 159 points – more than doubling second place Ridgevue’s 74.5 points. Vallivue was fourth as the Huskies’ league took three of the top four spots and six of the top ten.