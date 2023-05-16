Support Local Journalism


The young Emmett High track and field team picked up a couple of expected District III titles last week and will be sending a contingent of ten athletes to compete in ten individual events and one relay at the 4A State High School Track and Field Championships at Mountain View High in Meridian.

Senior Tatum Richards led the state qualifying efforts, winning both the pole vault and 100 meter hurdles. Richards, the two-time defending State champion in the pole vault cleared 11 feet on a windy Thursday afternoon to beat teammate Leyna Winegar by a foot for the District title. Winegar, also a senior, hit a personal record 10 feet and will make her second trip to State in the event.


