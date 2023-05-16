The Emmett girls 4 X 100 relay team of Seairra Carr, Tatum Richards, Erin Hadley, Zoe Meyers and Tessa Farnsworth were one of two teams from District III to qualify for the State 4A Track and Field Championships at Mountain View High in Meridian this Friday and Saturday.
Emmett’s Tatum Richards has a comfortable lead as she clears the final hurdle in the District III 4A 100 meter hurdles event at Bishop Kelly on Friday.
Tyann Alder photo
Emmett sophomore Erin Hadley posted a personal best to claim second in the District III girls triple jump on Friday, earning a return trip to State in the event.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
The Emmett girls 4 X 100 relay team of Seairra Carr, Tatum Richards, Erin Hadley, Zoe Meyers and Tessa Farnsworth were one of two teams from District III to qualify for the State 4A Track and Field Championships at Mountain View High in Meridian this Friday and Saturday.
Tyann Alder photo
Emmett freshman Ryllie Smith claimed third place in the District III discus competition on Thursday, earning a spot in the State championships this week in Meridian.
The young Emmett High track and field team picked up a couple of expected District III titles last week and will be sending a contingent of ten athletes to compete in ten individual events and one relay at the 4A State High School Track and Field Championships at Mountain View High in Meridian.
Senior Tatum Richards led the state qualifying efforts, winning both the pole vault and 100 meter hurdles. Richards, the two-time defending State champion in the pole vault cleared 11 feet on a windy Thursday afternoon to beat teammate Leyna Winegar by a foot for the District title. Winegar, also a senior, hit a personal record 10 feet and will make her second trip to State in the event.
Sophomore Lily Jones cleared a personal best 9’6” to just miss qualifying for State in the pole vault as well.
District III gets four spots in each of the individual events at State and two relay teams.
Richards won the 100 meter hurdles by over a full second but will face a highly competitive field at State in order to threaten to be a double winner this week.
Richards will have a third opportunity to medal at State as she runs the anchor leg for Emmett’s 4 X 100 relay team which grabbed the second spot in the event at Districts. Richards is joined by teammates Erin Hadley, Seairra Carr, Tessa Farnsworth and alternate Zoe Meyers on the qualifying relay team.
Hadley will have a second event to contend in at State. The sophomore took second in the District triple jump event, recording three personal bests in the event on Saturday — the final a hop-skip-and-a-jump of 33’11.5”.
Farnsworth will also have an individual event to add to her relay entry. A senior, Farnsworth in her first year of long jump competition placed fourth with a personal record of 15’2.5”.
Representing Emmett in the discus competition will be freshman Ryllie Smith. Smith released a personal record toss of 109’2” to claim third and the ticket to State.
Three Emmett boys have made the field events at State.
Senior Hunter Enick will return to see if he can receive All-State honors (top six finish) for a second year in a row. Enick took second in the shot put and third in the discus at District to qualify in both events.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
He will be joined in the State shot put field by sophomore teammate Blake Johns and senior Rhett Spencer in the discus. This will be Spencer’s second trip to State in the discus.
As impressive as the State qualifying efforts from Emmett athletes were, young athletes that just narrowly missed qualifying with new personal bests were numerous.
Emmett junior sprinter Quinten Smith made the finals fields at District in both the 100 and 200 meter sprints, knocking significant time off his previous bests this season. Senior Seairra Carr did likewise in the two girls sprint events.
Senior Ulysses Chavez hit a new PR in the 800 meters. Freshman Addison Zidek’s new PR in the 800 for girls placed her seventh in a upper class dominated event.
Madison Hibdon, a junior, finished sixth in the 3,200 meters and seventh in the 1,600 meters.
Sarah Vance, a freshman, just missed joining Richards in the 100 hurdles with a new PR of 17.83 to place fifth. Junior Lucas Briscoe just missed the State field in the high jump with a 5’8” clearance for fifth place.
Smith added a finals position in the shot put to her third place in the discus. Teammate Julia Yearous made the finals field in the discus.
With senior Farnsworth making the long jump field at State, two additional Huskies were right in the mix in the event. Hadley placed fifth in the event and freshman Kaylee Lindley placed seventh. Lindley also placed eight in the triple jump.
Lowell Bacon placed seven in the pole vault and freshman Drake Bettis had a top ten finish in the boys triple jump.
For the first time, the State 4A and 5A track and field championships will be contested at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Field events begin at 10 a.m. on Friday with running events to follow a 3 p.m. Parade of Athletes at 4 p.m. Saturday field events begin at 9 a.m. with track finals scheduled to start at 1 p.m.