Research lab on walleye

The research team at the UC Davis determining the origin of the walleye captured in Lake Cascade in 2022.

 IDFG photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A research team has concluded the walleye caught in Lake Cascade in May 2022 was not born in the reservoir and was illegally put there roughly 2 years before it was caught. Biologists compared the walleye’s chemical signatures with three perch that lived their entire lives in Lake Cascade to characterize the chemical signature of the lake. When they analyzed the walleye’s otolith (ear bone), they found it matched the chemical signature in Lake Cascade, but only for the past two years.

The walleye was second reported caught out of Lake Cascade in four years.


Recommended for you

Load comments