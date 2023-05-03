Enick grabs shot put medal

Hunter Enick readies to release his personal record best shot put during the State track meet in 2022 to claim a medal.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Emmett High track and field team has only one more opportunity to face competition before they put their hopes of winning spots at the Idaho High School State Track and Field Championships on the line.

Fortunately, they will be able to do that at home this year when they host the annual Probst-Walker Memorial Invitational track meet on Wednesday. The action gets underway at 4 p.m. in what has traditionally been one of the largest fields of teams from all divisions of high school track and field in Idaho.


