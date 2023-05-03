The Emmett High track and field team has only one more opportunity to face competition before they put their hopes of winning spots at the Idaho High School State Track and Field Championships on the line.
Fortunately, they will be able to do that at home this year when they host the annual Probst-Walker Memorial Invitational track meet on Wednesday. The action gets underway at 4 p.m. in what has traditionally been one of the largest fields of teams from all divisions of high school track and field in Idaho.
Dozens of teams from Idaho and Oregon traditionally have flooded the infield at Huskie Stadium for the wide-open final prep for District meets the following week. The number of competitors has been down a little in recent years after the pandemic aborted year of 2020 but interest is high again this year as the meet has returned to its early May place on the schedule and will be a final tune-up for teams at all levels.
Next week District tournaments which decide who gets a ticket to the State championships will take place. The 5A/4A state championships on May 19-20 will be in a new location this year — Mountain View High in Meridian, shifted from its recent home at Eagle High. The 3A/2A/1A State returns to Middleton on May 19-20.
But the focus for the Probst-Walker is to hone in on personal bests and health for Districts next week. Emmett will compete in the 4A District III event at Bishop Kelly on May 11-12.
The Huskies got a taste of the track and field environment at Bishop Kelly last weekend in the Knight Invite. A number of Emmett athletes found it very much to their liking though the 15-team event was dominated by the hosts.
Hunter Enick brought home the only win for the Huskies in the two-day format — tossing the shot put 49’4.5”. He took fifth in the discus with a 135’5” heave. Enick qualified for State last year in both events.
Teammate Blake Johns, a sophomore, placed third in the shot put.
Sprinter Quinten Smith has been shaving new personal bests nearly weekly in both the 100 and 200 meter runs. The junior recorded new record times in both preliminaries and placed second in the 200 and fourth in the 100 respectively.
Lucas Briscoe cleared the high jump with a new personal best of 6’1” to place second in the event and announce that he is ready for a return trip to State.
Junior Tucker Welling cleared a new PR of 12’6” in the pole vault for second.
On the girls side freshman Sarah Vance stepped into the mix as a contender in the hurdles. Her PR of 17.97 earned third in the 100 meter hurdles and 52.09 in the 300 meters was good for fourth.
Junior Julia Yearous served notice that she wants to make a return State trip with a new PR in the shotput with a 29’9” effort.
Emmett pole vaulters took second and third, without the help of two-time defending State champion Tatum Richards in the event. Senior Leyna Winegar’s new PR of 9’6” earned second and sophomore Lilly Jones took third with a 9’ vault.
Richards skipped the Knight Invite after competing the previous weekend at the Oregon Relays at the University of Oregon.
All should be on full display Wednesday at 2 p.m. when the Probst-Walker gets underway.