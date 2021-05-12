Cody Verano has only been bowling for about three years, but in July he will be on one of the biggest stages that a junior bowler can mount. The Emmett High junior will be participating in the Junior Gold National Bowling Champions in Indianapolis, Indiana.
While his exposure to the sport is relatively short, he is now a self-professed alley rat.
“I really fell in love with it right away,” Verano said. “As I started understanding more of the nuances of the game its become somewhat of an obsession.”
For Verano its not just the success of knocking down pins at the local KT’s Lanes and beating peers of all ages during league competitions. It’s also taking on the science of bowling and the technical challenges that national level bowling entails.
“Learning the differences that changing of oil patterns can have on your ball roll and cut are fascinating,” Verano said.
So much so that he is using the science and geometry aspects of the higher level competitive game as the topic for his Senior Project this summer.
Verano credits KT’s Lanes with not only providing him the opportunity to compete, but to enable his learning experience as well. Most commercial recreational bowling alleys have a pretty standard lane treatment most of the time. KT’s will “mess with” the oil patterns and oils for its more competitive leagues according to Verano, better preparing for a national level of competitive.
He is learning the inside aspects of the bowling business by learning to work on the lanes themselves, cleaning and oiling, trading labor for lane time to fine tune his game.
Verano will be competing in the U18 division of the Junior Gold Nationals, July 5-17. The prestigious event will pit him against hundreds of competitors from across the country. They will actually utilize numerous bowling alleys in the Indianapolis area and will practice on those alleys with a variety of different oil patterns before they go head to head.
“After the practice rounds we will be informed just before each set of games as to what pattern has been applied and its up to us to adapt on the roll,” Verano said.
This isn’t his first national level competition. He has been to one in Las Vegas but none with the reputation or prestige of the Junior Gold Nationals.
The support from the local bowling community is helping to make Verano’s opportunity become a reality this summer. The men’s league at KT’s has contributed $1,000 to help defray some of the costs to the National event.
His hope is to not only perform well in Indianapolis but also be able to expose others to the science of the game that he has come to love.
“There is so much more than what may meet the eye,” Verano said.
Perhaps his Senior Project paper will be able to explain how to turn oil into gold while converting a seven-ten split.