Powder Puff kicks off Homecoming fun

The 2020 powder puff football game will take place on Wednesday September 16th at 7:00 pm at Huskie stadium. The annual game is part of the homecoming festivities where the EHS junior girls and senior girls will play a flag football game while the senior and junior football players will coach the game. This is a fundraiser for the junior and senior class and will cost $3/ person 4 yrs and under will be free. The project graduation committee will have concessions. Please come and support the Huskies.

