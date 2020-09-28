The Emmett Huskies struggled to stop the Nampa High offense Friday night in a Southern Idaho Conference football game at Huskie Stadium. And still, they had a last second two-point conversion attempt to win the game and solidify their position in the SIC playoff race.
The pass connection from quarterback Caden Young to Caseyn Pearson ended a few grass lengths from the endzone, however, and Emmett fell 41-40. Had Pearson, who was hit at the five after snagging a desperation toss, been able to stretch an inch or two further Emmett would still be tied for the league lead with Vallivue and looking pretty good for one of four automatic state playoff berths.
Instead the Nampa win now has opened up a five team race for those four spots and the Huskies have little or no room to wiggle down the stretch.
“We lost our position of totally controlling our own destiny,” said EHS coach Rick Hargitt. “We got ourselves in trouble early with poor defensive execution and just couldn’t hold Nampa down enough once we had the rally going.”
Nampa used a powerful running game in the first half to take a 21-14 halftime lead. While Emmett was expected to be the one to make big gains in the air, it was Nampa under senior quarterback Isaak Plew that lit it up in the second half. A 21-yard Plew to Efrain Lopez connection early in the third quarter made it 27-14 and the Huskies backs were against the wall.
Back to back Westyn Smith touchdown runs put Emmett on top 28-27 early in the fourth quarter but then Plew hit Lopez for an 80-yard scoring bomb. Smith’s four rushing touchdown of the night pushed the Huskies back ahead, 34-33 with four minutes left but Plew wouldn’t be stopped. He ran the ball in for a score from four-yards out with 53 seconds left and hit his tight end for a two-point conversion that looked to seal Emmett’s fate.
Someone forgot to tell Young and company. On the first snap after the Nampa score, Young hit Jack Maxwell in stride for a 72-yard score and the Huskies decided to go for the win rather than the tie on the ill-fated conversion. Nampa covered the onside kick and the game was over.
Smith ended the night with 209 yards rushing on 23 carries while Young added another 187 yards on the ground with 21 carries. Emmett could only muster 103 passing yards on the night.
Emmett will have to get both sides of the ball at full steam this week when they travel to winless Caldwell. Fans should know that admittance to the game in Caldwell is limited to only 100 visitor tickets and must be obtained from an Emmett football player. Masks and social distancing is expected at the Canyon County school.