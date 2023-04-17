Horses have been a staple in Gem County for more than a century. But for most of us the idea of utilizing the amazing abilities and talents of horses have been relegated to farm work or as recreation. That recreation for many is limited to leisure riding or that western tradition of rodeo.
For Whitney Eggers, “horsing around” is a bit more formal and certainly has a greater level of commitment.
Eggers has had a lifelong love of horses and has been a competitor in the equestrian community for most of that life. This is the style of equestrian competitions that are featured every four years in the Olympics.
After being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, the Emmett Middle School teacher has channeled her love for the equestrian sports into two avenues.
Once she felt she couldn’t continue to compete at a top level in the show jumping events she proceeded to get herself qualified, tested, and registered as certified show jumping judge.
But traveling around the country judging show jumping events wasn’t enough for Eggers. She wanted to share her love and expertise of this more formal side of horsemanship with her community.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
So twenty years ago she opened An Event Barn (AEB) off of Southslope Road in Emmett. Her AEB has been in development for the past two decades as a dressage and eventing facility.
“I wanted to make this a place where the community can come to enjoy a laid back atmosphere with high-class jumps and a busy show feel to give their horses more exposure with less stress” Eggers said.
After the loss of her daughter Blaine in 2020 Eggers decided to create a season-long series of jumping events at the Emmett facility that would honor her memory. This is the fourth year that the series will do just that — earning points for riders during six preliminary events concluding with a championship in October.
The first in the series for 2023 was held April 8. The next jumping event will be May 20 — with one each month through September 16 and then the October event to crown the Blaine Eggers Perpetual Memorial Trophy winner.
Each show is a combination of jumping and dressage performances with a heavy emphasis on teaching at both beginner, junior and senior levels. In addition to the series of competitions, several grid nights are held each month to further advance jumping knowledge and skills. Cross Country schooling is also available.
For more information on the multiple training and competition opportunities available in Emmett, contact Whitney Eggers at 208-908-1213.