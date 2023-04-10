Dakotah Smith

Dakotah Smith has recently been assigned by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game as the conservation officer for the Emmett area.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Payette District has added two new Conservation Officers (Game Wardens) to their ranks. Dakotah Smith has been assigned to the Emmett patrol area and Shane Lusk has been assigned to the Weiser patrol area. Both officers have completed their training that consisted of attending the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Patrol Academy and a rigorous ten-week field training and evaluation program that took them around the state during the fall hunting seasons. The two new officers are currently working their new patrol areas and are excited to interact with the local sportsmen.

Dakotah is an Idaho native and a graduate of the University of Idaho where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Resources. Dakotah has prior experience in the natural resource field working for both the Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Fish and Game in forestry and fisheries positions, primarily in Northern Idaho. Dakotah is an avid sportsman himself and spends much of his free time hunting, fishing, or recreating on Idaho’s vast landscapes.


