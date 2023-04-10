The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Payette District has added two new Conservation Officers (Game Wardens) to their ranks. Dakotah Smith has been assigned to the Emmett patrol area and Shane Lusk has been assigned to the Weiser patrol area. Both officers have completed their training that consisted of attending the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Patrol Academy and a rigorous ten-week field training and evaluation program that took them around the state during the fall hunting seasons. The two new officers are currently working their new patrol areas and are excited to interact with the local sportsmen.
Dakotah is an Idaho native and a graduate of the University of Idaho where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Resources. Dakotah has prior experience in the natural resource field working for both the Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Fish and Game in forestry and fisheries positions, primarily in Northern Idaho. Dakotah is an avid sportsman himself and spends much of his free time hunting, fishing, or recreating on Idaho’s vast landscapes.
Shane is a graduate of Brigham Young University — Idaho in Rexburg where he studied natural resources. He began a career in law enforcement in 2014; previously working as a city police officer and a deputy sheriff in East Idaho. Shane also has previous work experience in the natural resource field having worked as a seasonal “River Ranger” for the Bureau of Land Management patrolling the John Day River in Central Oregon.
Idaho conservation officers are law enforcement officers who primarily enforce wildlife law and enforce Idaho’s hunting and fishing regulations. Additionally, they work closely with biologists to collect biological data for wildlife studies, conduct population studies, trap, tag and transplant wildlife and work with landowners to resolve wildlife damage problems. Conservation officer’s work takes them though Idaho’s mountains and high deserts, on wild rivers and pristine lakes. They often use snow machines, horses, jet boats and 4x4 vehicles to conduct their patrols.