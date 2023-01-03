Support Local Journalism


The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to McCall, Idaho, Jan. 28-Feb. 1 during the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival.

Celebrating its third consecutive year, the race features world-class mushers. It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 and one of only three such events in the contiguous continental U.S. states for the Iditarod. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.


