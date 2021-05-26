Bogus Basin announced Wednesday that weekend-only summer operations will begin at the area this Saturday, May 29th. Due to unseasonably wet conditions, activities will be limited to the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, scenic chairlift rides, and gem panning. Food and beverage offerings, featuring the Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse menu, will be available in the ICCU Base Area Plaza.
The trails at Bogus Basin remain muddy and, in areas, snow covered, making them inaccessible for hiking and biking. With warmer, drier weather in the forecast, officials expect that the area will be fully open and operational within the next couple of weeks. “Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for friends and families to visit the area and enjoy the amenities at Bogus Basin. We look forward to welcoming the community up for the opening of summer operations,” said General Manager Brad Wilson. “Once sevenday-a-week operations begin on June 19th, we’ll be in full swing, offering more events and activities than ever before.”
As hiking and biking enthusiasts wait for the trails at Bogus Basin to open, Wilson recommends exploring other trails that are nearby but at a slightly lower elevation, such as Stack Rock or Eastside. For information and to check current trail conditions above Boise visit https://www.ridgetorivers.org/bike/.
To learn more about Bogus Basin, visit www.bogusbasin.org