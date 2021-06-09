In the first year that David Lileks had a girls golf team, he was named top coach in the 4A Souhern Idaho Conference and he’s looking forward to more success with his athletes in the years to come.
Lileks has been the Head Varsity Boys/Girls coach for three years, the same time that he has taught Political Science and Economics at Emmett High School, but this was the first year he actually had a full girls golf team — and one student, Annika Robins, qualified for state.
Lileks has coached a variety of sports in several districts during the past 20 years, but this year has been special.
“The players on the team are the ones who helped convey a message to the other coaches in the SIC, that Emmett High School has been able to put together a competitive girls golf team in a short amount of time,” Lileks said. “In the future, the Emmett Girls Varsity Golf Team could and should be a fun school to watch. I am very excited to see how they develop individually and as a team!”
Lileks wants others to enjoy the sport, too.
“A message also goes out to those who are interested,” Lileks said. “Come out and enjoy the competition and camaraderie as we will compete and (hopefully) beat some of the finest schools in Idaho! Girls and boys, come hone your skills with the Golf Team!”
It’s that kind of enthusiasm that makes Lileks an excellent coach, Athletic Director Gavin Watson said.
“David’s top priority when hired as our golf coach three years ago was to establish a full girls golf team that would compete at a high level and give our female golfers an outlet to showcase their talents.” Watson said. “This season saw that goal realized as our girls golf team consistently placed in the top half of the SIC.”