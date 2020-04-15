Lights On for Lights Out

If you were anywhere near Emmett High on Friday night you might have thought you were in a time and space break with reality. Perhaps a car honking Mardi Gras parade or a flash back to a July Cruise Night in Emmett. For twenty minutes a parade of cars circled the EHS campus honking horns as part of a tribute to spring sports athletes who have seen their seasons – and in some cases – their careers quietly come to an end.
The #BeTheLightID Friday was part of a nationwide campaign to recognize athletes efforts and aspirations that have been grounded in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus responsible for the outbreak of COVID-19.
The twenty minutes, commencing at 8:20 p.m., or 2020 military time, saw the lights at Huskie Field come on in the twilight to an empty stadium and track. At 8:40 p.m. the lights went out. Likely for the final time this spring.
A very short season – just over a week – will be all the memories that over 150 Emmett High students will have of spring practices and competitions for 2020.
The Idaho High School Activities Association originally suspended play March 8. Then March 17 expanded that through April 20 “to align with the recommendations from the Idaho State Board of Education.”
The state-wide suspension of play was to assure that a competitive advantage would not be gained if some school districts opted to continue playing while others did not. That decision was with a hope of State competitions still viable in May.
Last week the SBE extended the soft closure through the remainder of the school year and that appears to mean the end to any hope for an abbreviated season or a state tournament only format in late May. Last week’s soft closure extension was left with a caveat that some schools are holding on to that they may be able to fashion something for a season end. With both the Boise School District and the West Ada School District announcing a definite end to their sports seasons, however, the likelihood of any kind of a state-wide event appears dead.
No official position had been announced as of Monday by the IHSAA that would contradict or modify the SBE decision. The 4A Southern Idaho Conference, which Emmett is a member, had also not made an announcement but with the 5A portion of the SIC being primarily Boise and Meridian schools a split decision is not expected, even if the SBE offers some latitude in meetings this week.
While every athlete was impacted by the scrubbed season, seniors who in most cases were playing their final seasons of interscholastic sports saw “last chances” wiped out.
“It’s a real bummer,” said Emmett senior softball player Holly Goslin. “We were hoping we would get something back at the end of the season but after the State Board announcement last week to extend its soft closure to the end of the school year pretty much kills that.”
For Goslin the closure of her senior softball season was particularly crushing. A starter on the EHS softball team since her freshman season, Goslin missed her junior season due to a serious leg injury sustained in a snowmobile accident in December 2018.
“There was a lot of work to come back from that lost season and I was really looking forward to this spring,” Goslin said.
Goslin did return to the basketball court this winter to complete her senior season there but softball holds a particularly soft spot for her.
“That’s my sport – my love,” Goslin said. “As long as I can remember I have played softball and missing the last two Springs really sucks. This was to be it!”
The loss of her final softball season and Senior Night has Goslin extra hopeful that a delayed – perhaps to midsummer – graduation is still possible.
While greatly disappointed, Goslin isn’t letting the events of this spring derail her greater plans. In the fall she plans to begin studying at Boise State for a degree in business administration with a targeted career in hotel management in mind.
The COVID-19 shutdowns have made a lasting impact on Goslin, well beyond sports.
“The hospitality industry is considered essential but it has certainly been dramatically effected,” Goslin said. “When you see everyone making adjustments – Dad working from home – us continuing our learning online – and a lot of folks missing more than their sports it puts a longer range view on things. Some of those team concepts we have had drilled into us by coaches over the years of sports really show their value in times like these.”