The Emmett American Legion baseball team will not be fighting with the dog days of summer. The A league Huskies will be completing their season this week in the final days of the District tournament, but the very young squad has put together a pretty remarkable year.

They entered District play last week as the number-one seed in a double elimination tournament being held at Homedale. The Huskies opened the tournament with a 9-4 win over Melba to stretch their mid-season winning streak to 14 in a row.

