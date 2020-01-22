Large field takes on Freezeout Challenge

With some of the challenge removed by a crisp but clear day and a dry running track, a large field of distance runners turned out Saturday for the 10th Freezeout Challenge.
The fast track allowed Kuna High senior Max Louth to defend the title he won a year ago in the 12K race – only this time two minutes faster.
“When the sun broke through this morning and there was no wind, I couldn’t have asked for more,” said Louth. I brought layers and sweats but this was a shirt and shorts run.”
Louth finished 90 seconds ahead of his high school coach, in a time of 41:15.8. The top five finishers in the 12K all had ties to the Kuna High cross country program.
Over 150 racers, nearly twice the number who took the challenge in 2019, participated in either the 12K run which included a loop up Old Freezeout Hill, or the 6K run on a lower level course.
The top female finisher in the 12K was Bella Richardson of Twin Falls.
Top time in the 6K was recorded by Trae Richardson in a swift 22:02.2. Top female time in the 6K was by Emmett High graduate Katy Solace in a time of 27:52.8.
Complete results are available at bluecirclesports.com