Landon Helms wants to reach heights no Idaho high school pole vaulter has reached before.
It would be nearly a foot higher than any Idaho athlete has attained.
The Emmett senior wants to crest 18 feet. That would be an outdoor personal record by nearly two feet (now less than a foot).
“I feel like it’s very doable,” Helms said. “I have a couple things to tune up on the top end of the vault. I need to start my turn earlier. I need to do like a handstand on top which will give me extra length. Right now I come out of my jump too soon. If I keep my body rigid and keep going up I should have that height.”
And this is coming from somebody who — wait for this — is actually afraid of heights. No joke.
“I love getting up in the air, but what’s weird is I have a mild fear of heights,” Helms said. “Which doesn’t make a lot of sense. If I’m pole vaulting, I’m fine, but if I was standing on the edge of a cliff or on a roof I’m a little scared.”
So let’s get the numbers out of the way first. Helms’ personal best outdoors in Idaho came his freshman season when he did 15-10 at Districts. He hit 15-6 to capture a 4A state championship and break the state meet record.
His overall best outdoors is 16-1 and came in the National Junior Olympics finals the summer after his freshman year.
He wants to break the overall state meet record that was set 21 years ago when Donovan Kilmartin of Eagle jumped 16-6. That same spring, in 2001, Kilmartin reached 17-1 at a meet in Boise.
FINALLY HEALTHY
Helms’ overall personal best, 17- 3/4, came in January at the Stacy Dragila Invitational at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. He eclipsed that Friday at home with a 17’2” jump — the highest recorded in Idaho high school sports history.
He is grateful to be healthy again after three surgeries dealing with a stress fracture in his left foot.
During indoor competition his sophomore year, Helms did 16-10 in Reno, Nevada.
The foot was beginning to heal quickly after surgery. But then the process plateaued, Helms said.
His doctors decided to do two augment injections into his foot. It’s a procedure that inserts stems cells into the fracture and puts a cap over the previous injury.
“The doctor wanted to make sure it healed,” Helms said.
The procedure was done last winter. He was able to compete last spring, but his foot was tender from the healing process. Still, he managed to defend state titles in the pole vault and the 110-meter high hurdles he had won as a freshman.
He had a scare last summer when a stress fracture was discovered in his right foot.
“It wasn’t nearly as bad and I just gave it a lot of rest,” Helms said.
No wonder he’s overjoyed about starting his final high school season in the best shape ever.
He wants to go out as a four-event state champ. The other two events on his plate are 300 hurdles and long jump.
And on what is a crowded goals list is his hope of breaking the overall 110 hurdles state record. His personal best is 14.38 seconds and the record is 14.08.
He matched his personal best in the first two meets this spring. Interestingly, he ran the same time in the first meet a year ago. He lowered that Friday with a time of 14.22.
IN THE GENES
His dad, Mark Helms, is his coach. Dad knows a thing or two about the pole vault and hurdles. He did both of those events in high school at Minico.
Dad can relate to son in more ways than one. Mark’s prep career was marred by injuries. A day before state his senior year in 1982, he broke his foot landing awkwardly while pole vaulting. He was ranked No. 1 in the state.
“Obviously I’m a much better coach than athlete,” Mark said.
Mark’s personal high school best in the pole vault was 13-9. It stood as Minico’s school record for 38 years until it was broken Landon’s freshman year at state. Mark jumped for Boise State and concluded his career with a 16-4 personal best.
The surgery Mark underwent didn’t fix the injury. He had corrective surgery in 2020, fusing the same bone Landon fractured and cleaning up some debris that had been floating around.
“He’s seen the pain that I’ve gone through my whole life,” Mark said. “It’s given him determination to get better and get healthy and overcome.”
Beginning in early April, Landon’s schedule will heat up. He’ll compete at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational (Arcadia, California) April 8-9; at the Boise Relays on April 16; at the Oregon Relays at the University of Oregon’s famed Hayward Field April 22-23; at the YMCA Invite at Mountain View April 29-30; and at the BYU Invite May 6-8.
Dad expects Landon to challenge his ambitious goals.
“Eighteen feet is within his ability to do it,” Mark said. “Last night (Monday) during warm ups he did 16 easily. On his 17- 3/4 jump at the Stacy Dragila Invitational he was at least eight inches above the bar.”
FUTURE IS BRIGHT
Landon Helms’ track career could really just be taking off. He has given Texas A&M an oral commitment. He chose the school from a list that included Oregon, BYU, Texas Tech and Air Force.
He visited all five schools. He and his dad put together a spreadsheet that had about 30 different categories on which to rate the schools.
“Me and my dad are very analytical,” Helms said.
Texas A&M was the clear winner.
“All of my visits were amazing, but I felt like I just blended in with all the people at Texas A&M. It felt more like a home setting.”
Helms, who carries a 3.9 grade-point average, got his first B in high school during first semester last fall. And it came, oddly enough, in statistics. He finished less than one percent out of an A.
“It was really tough, but some of it was because I think senioritis is setting in,” he said. “I just decided I couldn’t do anything about it so I’m not going to dwell on it.”
He has all A’s so far in second semester.
Helms hopes to major in sports management with a minor in general business administration.
“But I know that will change about 15 times before I’m done,” he said. “Then again, life sometimes has its own plan, which I know all too well.”
(This article was updated following a high school meet at Emmett High on April 1.)