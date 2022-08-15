Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Anticipation of the fast approaching fall sports season was evident in the enthusiasm and turnout for the first annual Emmett Football Touchdown Club Kickoff Dinner on Friday.

Crowded into the 4-H building at the Gem County Fairgrounds, program supporters dined on a BBQ dinner prepared by Tom’s Cabin served up by members of this year’s EHS football team. The food just set the stage for the auction that followed — kicked off with bidding on deserts that they were mostly shared at the bidders table or nearby.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments