...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Members of the 2022 Emmett High Football team provided the wait staff for the Kickoff Dinner at the Gem County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12.
Anticipation of the fast approaching fall sports season was evident in the enthusiasm and turnout for the first annual Emmett Football Touchdown Club Kickoff Dinner on Friday.
Crowded into the 4-H building at the Gem County Fairgrounds, program supporters dined on a BBQ dinner prepared by Tom’s Cabin served up by members of this year’s EHS football team. The food just set the stage for the auction that followed — kicked off with bidding on deserts that they were mostly shared at the bidders table or nearby.
Then the bidding got real. Handmade corn hole boards, sets of tickets to Boise State football games, VIP seating at an Emmett High game, KitchenAid mixer, and dozens of other items were fodder for spirited bidding wars — both live and silent.
When the smoke had cleared, over $30,000 was raised by the event to support the football program at Emmett High.
“I am pleased beyond belief,” said EHS coach Rich Hargitt. “This community support is humbling and remarkable. It’s what makes Emmett special in so many ways and the support for these young athletes is necessary and appreciated.”
Funds will go to provide for an updating of football helmets among other things. A safety compliant helmet will run as much as $500 each and EHS is working hard to get their entire stock replaced. Other items that these funds will help with is updating of headsets, replacement jerseys, practice jerseys, footballs, and paint for striping the fields.
Emmett will open its football season on Friday, Aug. 26 when it hosts eastern Idaho 4-A powerhouse Blackfoot in a busy evening of football. The freshman teams will play at Emmett Middle School while the junior varsity teams meet at Huskie Stadium — both games kicking off at 4 p.m. The varsity game will kick off at approximately 6 p.m. The early kick off is to allow Blackfoot to make the four-hour return trip home before too late.