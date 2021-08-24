Emmett’s record-setting high school decathlete Landon Helms had his aim set on making the summer of 2021 a track and field season to remember. The EHS senior-to-be, already the school and 4A State record holder in the pole vault, launched into the world of the decathlon earlier this summer, placing second in a United States Track Association (USTA) regional meet in his first outing.
The ten-event, two-day discipline challenges athletes’ speed, strength, flexibility and endurance. Since he already has state championships in hurdles and pole vault and near the top of the school record standings in many of the events, it seemed a natural progression.
With that in mind and a new longer pole in hand for his specialty, Helms was set to make an assault on more records (though summer open events can’t count toward school records). A couple of weeks ago at the USTA Junior Olympics in Florida he got off a quick start in the event by posting a personal record in the 100 meter dash. He posted his decathlon best in the long jump and was ready to muscle up for the shot put when a lightening delay hit.
After remaining under the bleachers with the rest of the competitors for over three hours, they returned to competition without warmups. Helms emerged for his first shot put attempt and felt a pop in his right foot. That quickly his Junior Olympic summer was over.
An MRI revealed a stress fracture in the fourth metatarsal of his right foot. The fracture was likely there prior to the meet but had been healing on its own until on that faithful evening the healing tissue popped. He was now bound to go back to wearing a protective boot – something he had worn on his left foot for much of last year.
A stress fracture in the navicular bone of his left foot required three different surgeries over 6 months before he was able to resume competition this spring. Cleared to compete in April he defended his titles in the pole vault and 110 hurdles the end of May.
The newest fracture is projected to be easier and quicker to heal but surgery has been scheduled for September if the healing isn’t progressing as fast as his doctors hope. The left foot injury received screws to help pull it together and eventually an experimental infusion into the bone. That infusion could be the choice if the right foot is slow to heal.
Helms, who played football for the Huskies through his sophomore season as a wide receiver and kick return specialist, will now focus on a fall recover with hopes to be back in training before Christmas. The senior is banking on a record setting spring of 2022 to improve his options among more than a dozen interested schools – many of them NCAA D1 – for extending his education and his athletic career.