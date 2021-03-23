Emmett senior guard Jazzy Jenkins was among four Huskies to be selected to the All Southern Idaho Conference girls basketball team last week. Jenkins who is the Emmett High career three-point field goal record holder was selected by conference coaches to a first team roster that included SIC player of the year Payton Hymas of Middleton.
Three Huskies received honorable mention on the All-SIC squad – seniors Kenzie Flether and Haylee Jewkes and junior Layci Andrews.
Jenkins set the school record for three-point field goals made in a game and a season with 9 and 60 respectively as a sophomore. Her senior season scoring moved her past Gemma LaVergne for number-one on the career list. Jenkins ended her career tied with Shelley Spencer for number-two on the career scoring list just behind record holder Lillie Smith.
Williams tabbed for SIC boys basketball team
Emmett boys basketball was represented on the 4A All-SIC squad with honorable mention selection senior Timmy Williams. Boys player of the year went to Jaylen Alexander of Columbia.