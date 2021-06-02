First impressions aren’t always spot on. Axel Sanchez and Lacy Yates may initially come across as quiet, respectful and even shy. The respectful stands up – those other traits may be just the curtain that cloaks a tenacious, unrelenting desire to do better every day.
That constant internal drive to grow and improve are the common denominators in the pair selected as the 2021 Messenger Index Student Athletes of the Year at Emmett High. Each year the MI selects a male and female senior that has excelled in multiple sports, distinguished themselves in the classroom and contributed their talents to student and community initiatives as well. The list of candidates for the honors was the longest we have had submitted in the past five years.
The fact that both Yates and Sanchez just won 4A State shot put titles is purely coincidental as the selection was made prior to the State meet. But the fact that both persevered through hardships and challenges to emerge at the top of their sports in the closing days of their high school careers seems evidence of the character that coaches and peers reflected upon throughout our selection process.
You can’t say either were truly “late bloomers” but they didn’t allow their early emergence on the athletic scene keep them from improving and reaching new heights.
Lacy first appeared on our sports radar before high school, winning the Youth Rodeo All-Around title in 2017. She added to that entering High School, continuing to compete on the rodeo circuit, playing basketball and specializing in field events in track. As a freshman she won the State 4A discus title in 2018.
By her sophomore year, a foot injury shadowed her athletic endeavors. In a boot and waiting surgery the summer of 2019 Yates again medaled in State track events. She even altered the set up on her horse so she could keep competing in rodeo until the eventual appointment with the surgeon.
The cancellation of the spring sports season last year simply delayed her return to competitive status this year. She hasn’t missed a healed step.
In May Lacy completed her high school rodeo season, winning the Idaho High School District III All-Around title, far outdistancing her competition in five events at ten different rodeos. She will be competing in the Idaho High School Championships in Pocatello beginning this weekend.
In February Yates signed a letter of intent to attend college at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah and participate on the Wildcats track team. While her high school dominance in Idaho has been in the discus and shot put, she was recruited for her skills in the hammer throw – an event that Idaho High School doesn’t sponsor. None the less, two weeks ago she won the discus – where she holds the EHS school record – and the shot put events to complete her high school career as a three-time State champion.
For Lacy its not just about sports. She has a strong academic commitment as well and was nominated to two of the U.S. military academies last fall. At Weber State she intends to study political science.
Axel Sanchez came on coach Rich Hargitt’s football radar as soon as he stepped on the high school campus in the fall of 2018.
“He came in as a 170 pound defensive end and left as a 240 pound grown man who contributed to us on both sides of the line,” Hargitt said. “Axel naturally had a physical edge but he excelled as he developed and fine tuned his mental edge.”
That mental maturation was also a major factor in his significant performance jump in the track weight events this year. Week after week he kept creeping upward, until everything finally clicked – particularly in the discus — and he leapt into the national limelight with a school record 197 foot heave at New Plymouth. It broke a 16-year old record that weight coach Gary Warren thought would never be broken.
“Matt Lamb had four of our records going into this year and this was the last one I thought would fall,” Warren said.
The mark was the third best high school mark in the nation at the time and Sanchez was no longer a quiet secret in Emmett. The following week, however, he met the biggest mental challenge of his athletic career. He scratched on three discus attempts at Districts and did not qualify for the event at State. Devastated at coming up short in what he was beginning to believe could be a college pathway, he was forced to find another route.
“I just told him to shake it off. A discus title was not on his radar now – but the shot put was still available and he had to focus on that now,” Warren said.
“That’s what coach Warren and coach Hargitt both said,” Sanchez said. “Do what you can with what you can when you can.”
So he went out and posted a personal record shot put to win the State 4A title.
Sanchez was a first-team All-State football player for the Huskies this year. He was recruited and signed a letter of intent to play football at Northern Montana in Havre. He has other options opening up, however, including interest from Idaho State for the Bengal track program. He plans to pursue a Business Administration degree wherever he goes.
Both Yates and Sanchez intend to keep pursuing excellence in all aspects of their lives. The pair will be part of a four-person Emmett contingent participating at the National High School Open track and field competition at the University of Oregon beginning June 30.
Behind those initially quiet facades, there seems to simmer an intensity and drive that makes one believe we have yet to see the best of Axel Sanchez and Lacy Yates.