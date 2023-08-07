Apparently appeals by Emmett sports supporters had an impact at the Idaho High School Activities Association meeting last week as the organization did not move forward with a proposed restructuring of its classification system.
Instead, the motion to make the first major classification changes in over 20 years, was defeated and now referred back to committee for possible reconsideration in two years.
“The reclassification committee voted down realignment 8-6 today!" texted Emmett High coach Rich Hargitt. "This is a great victory for the student-athletes of Emmett. This will allow us to rebuild re-classification proposals going forward that serve the needs at both rural as well as urban school districts.”
Last week's vote has no bearing on the coming school year which is the concluding year of a two-year cycle. The result of the vote is that the current structure and enrollment thresholds will be continued through the 2025-26 seasons.
Emmett will remain in the 4A classification and a number of schools that have outgrown the current 4A level will be moved to the 5A level in the 2024-25 school year. It will mean a larger pool of schools in the largest classification and a smaller pool in the 4A, where Emmett will remain one of the smallest schools.
A new wrinkle in the classification plan that goes into effect this September is the ability of schools to petition for the shifting of specific team sports to a different classification than what the overall school assignment might be. In the past schools could petition to have the entire school activities programs moved on the grounds of competitive disadvantages. This was rarely approved but has been a measure that Caldwell High has been able to get relief from for the past few years. The new process will only allow schools to apply for the relief in specific team sports and not as a school overall.
Emmett is contemplating petitioning to have its soccer programs temporarily assigned to the 3A level beginning in 2024 but no final decision has been made according to Athletic Directory Ashley Holt.
The two-year reprieve in the total revamping of classification criteria was desired by those opposing the immediate change in order to explore the possibility of including some modifying formulas that could make the enrollment-based classifications more equitable, particularly for rural or economically challenged schools.