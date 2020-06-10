The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation’s “Idaho Trails Supporter” Sticker became available for the public on Saturday—National Trails Day.
For a $10 donation, you can sponsor Idaho’s hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. All proceeds of this voluntary program will go toward maintaining and protecting Idaho’s non-motorized trails. Just head to idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com and click on the Trails Sticker on the “shop” tab.
Idaho’s 10,000 miles of non-motorized trails have no dedicated funding source and suffer from lacking maintenance. Some trails have become dangerous to use and impassable, even taken off of official maps. As agency budgets shrink, users now can ensure the trails they love stay open and well kept.
“With no dedicated funding source for maintenance, trails are slowly disappearing,” said Tom Helmer, the department’s Non-Motorized Trails Manager. “Help us spread the word that Idaho’s trails need your support.”
The sticker program can create awareness of the struggle to sustain Idaho’s trail system and raise funds to improve and expand the network, Helmer said. Donations will fund critically needed trail projects as recommended by volunteers, user groups and land managers.
For more information go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.