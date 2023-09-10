CWD Drop off location signage

As hunting season gets underway, Idaho Fish and Game is raising awareness about chronic wasting disease (CWD); an infectious, incurable, and fatal disease that affects deer, elk, and moose that was first detected in Idaho in 2021.

Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed Sept. 11-18, 2023, as Chronic Wasting Disease Awareness Week to encourage hunters to provide samples for testing and know the specific rules that are in place to minimize the spread of CWD in Idaho.


