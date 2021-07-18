We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Emmett’s Huskies will be donning full uniforms this week for summer camp as the 7 on 7 portion of the summer football season is about over.
Emmett football fanatics who are already itching for fall will get a chance to scratch that itch this Thursday, July 22. EHS will be hosting a community open house to check out a series of scrimmage situations involving several high schools beginning at 5 p.m. at Huskie Field.
The three-hour sneak peak is the concluding fun of a week-long summer camp that the Huskies are hosting this week. Teams from Nampa’s Columbia High, Marsing, Parma and Cole Valley are joining Emmett each evening this week to run drills and spar on the line of scrimmage.
After several weeks of 7 on 7 drills and scrimmages, this week the full complement of linemen will return to the fold as attention will begin to focus on getting ready for the upcoming eleven-man season.
There will be refreshments available and the public is welcome to be part of the “summer” game from 5 to 8 p.m.
Emmett opens its 2021 campaign as the defending 4A SIC champions with a non-conference game on August 27 at home against 5A Boise. The league opener will be at home on Sept. 10 against Bishop Kelly.
The 2020 4A State runners-up have a lot of holes to fill from last year — particularly on the line. They will return 4A State Player of the Year Caden Young at quarterback. Young, who underwent shoulder surgery following last season, visited the University of Idaho last week and tweeted that the Vandals have offered him a scholarship — his first offer prior to his senior season this fall.