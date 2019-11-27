Huskies split SIC openers

The Emmett girls basketball team jumped out in front of Nampa in the first quarter Thursday evening and then held off several Bulldog rallies with solid defense to post a 47-40 win at home. The win evened the Huskies season record at 2-2 and leveled its conference record at 1-1.
Emmett finished seventh last season in the nine team SIC and the win over Nampa gave indication that the new campaign could be a step forward. Part of that step was the solid inside play and more balanced scoring exhibited against a taller Bulldog team.
Emmett jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead on the Bulldogs. The lead swelled to double digits before the visitors narrowed the margin to 23-16 with a minute left in the first half. A cross-over euro-step lay-in from Gemma LaVergne and a three-pointer from Jazzy Jenkins pushed it to 29-16 at the intermission.
Nampa got no closer than five at 45-40 in the closing minute before Emmett hit two of four free throws for the final margin.
Despite giving up two to four inches at just about every position on the court, Emmett rebounded with the Bulldogs, led by LaVergne’s dozen. Jenkins led Emmett scoring with 17 points, LaVergne added 14 and Haylee Jewkes powered in 8 points in the paint.
The Huskies fell in their SIC opener on Tuesday to 4A power Middleton on the road, 58-30. Jenkins led the scoring against the Vikings with 13 points and Jewkes led the rebounding efforts with six.
Emmett is off until after Thanksgiving – returning for road games at Columbia and Bishop Kelly the first week of December. The next home outing will be Dec. 11 against Vallivue.