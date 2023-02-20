For the second year in a row, Emmett sophomore Dahlia Yerby will be going to the Idaho State High School Wrestling Championships as a District III champion. This year, however, she will be taking a lot more of her team with her.
Five fellow Huskie wrestlers traveled with Yerby a year ago. This week 13 additional Huskies will be weighing in at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa to take their shot at winning an All-State medal. Out of 16-team fields in each of the weight classifications, the top six will step onto the podium Saturday to receive their medals.
Last year, Gianna Coburn was the lone Huskie to bring home hardware, finishing fifth at 126 pounds in the Girls All-Classification bracket. She and Yerby will have a trio of teammates joining them in Nampa this week.
The young Emmett girls wrestling team will be well represented in the 16-slots at each weight division — up from the 8-wrestler brackets fielded last year.
Yerby was about as dominant as one can be at District last week. Three first round pins placed her into the 107 championship match where she cruised to a 10-0 win over a Meridian wrestler to claim her second District title in her young career.
Coburn placed third at 132 at District’s last week to earn her return trip. Coburn dropped a decision in the semi-finals and then rallied back for two more wins and the third-place seeding.
Also advancing to State for the Emmett girls were Aly Wright (3rd at 235) Gracin Dennis (4th at 152) and Jayla Goslin (5th at 100).
Eight Emmett boys claimed their spots by placing in the top four at Districts and a ninth was added on Sunday to fill a wildcard spot after all District competitions were completed.
The top District III finisher for Emmett was senior John Reimers. Reimers took second at 160 posting three opening round wins before falling to Bishop Kelly’s Seiya Thompson in the finals. This will be Reimers first trip to State.
Five Huskies advanced with third place finishes at Districts which were contested over two days last week at Expo Idaho in Boise. Four of them winning close decisions in their final placement match.
Fox Green and Callen Conklin will be making their second State appears. Green, a sophomore, took third at 113 with a hard-fought 3-2 decision after fighting back from a semi-final lost. Conklin, a senior, muscled his way to a 5-4 decision in his third place match at 145.
Conklin’s younger brother Dawson matched the family effort with a third place finish at 152, winning a 5-3 sudden victory in overtime.
Sam Reynolds rallied back from a semi-final loss at 182 to win an overtime tie breaker and then a 5-3 decision for third. Henry Hester roared back from his semi-final loss with a pair of wins for this third place medal.
Boone McMillan will be making his first trip to State, finishing fourth at 138 and sophomore Sam Buck will be making a second State trip on the strength of a fourth place finish at 220.
Cole Hester was selected on Sunday in the wildcard meetings to complete the field at 132 after he finished sixth at Districts.
This year’ State championships will move to a three-day format this Thursday through Saturday at the Idaho Center. Girls first round action starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday with 4A boys taking to the mats for the first time at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship matches will begin at 2p.m. directly following a 1:30 Parade of Champions.
Defending State champion Eagle is the heavy favorite to repeat as the All-Division girls team champion. The Mustangs won the District III team event by 53 points last week. Minico returns to defend its 4A boys team title and could get strong competition from District III champion Bishop Kelly.