For the second year in a row, Emmett sophomore Dahlia Yerby will be going to the Idaho State High School Wrestling Championships as a District III champion. This year, however, she will be taking a lot more of her team with her.

Five fellow Huskie wrestlers traveled with Yerby a year ago. This week 13 additional Huskies will be weighing in at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa to take their shot at winning an All-State medal. Out of 16-team fields in each of the weight classifications, the top six will step onto the podium Saturday to receive their medals.


