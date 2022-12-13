Transition buckets made from quick releases after defensive rebounds or forcing turnovers is Emmett’s forte. It has carried the team to a 3-2 start to the season, including a 67-33 romp over Ontario at home Saturday afternoon.
In his preseason overview of his team, Emmett High boys basketball coach Scott Kern said that this team could be a difficult one to face if it can master a bi-polar personality. Aggressive defense contributing to high percentage shots and at the same time patience to hold the ball when the open man doesn’t happen immediately.
Last week the Huskies exhibited examples of what happens when the aggressive defense and patient offense work – and when it doesn’t.
The Huskies had a five-point lead with less than two minutes left against Homedale on Tuesday, attempting to sweep the Trojans this season. Trying to force the ball inside early in consecutive offensive possessions resulted in turnovers. Homedale countered with a pair of baskets in the final minute, including a three-point corner shot from Jaxon Dines with ten seconds left to tie it and send it into overtime at 39-all. Dines hit again from behind the arc to get the overtime period started and the Huskies couldn’t buy a basket while the Trojans hit free throws down the stretch to get the 51-43 OT win. Emmett had won the first meeting with the SRV conference favorites in double overtime to start the season.
Three Huskies scored in double figures on the evening, led by Dakota Perry’s 14 and Ethan Williams’ 13 points. Stevie Howe scored ten. Brandon Weekes grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Emmett had trailed early in the game 12-5 but used transition buckets to regain the lead before halftime and had a five-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Saturday was not going to be a repeat nor anything like it. Turnovers and quick outlets on defensive rebounds fueled a potent transition break for the Huskies who raced to a 21-8 first quarter lead. Howe laid in a dozen of those points and first seven of the second quarter as the Huskies pushed the lead to 46-14 at the break. A 15-0 run to start the third quarter, including a half dozen from each Howe and Weekes put Emmett up by 47, setting the stage for a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Howe ended the night with 29 points with Weekes dropping in 13 points to go with a dozen rebounds. Eight different Huskies scored.
Emmett will open its league season on Tuesday when Southern Idaho Conference newcomer Skyview comes to Emmett. The Hawks were picked second in the SIC pre-season coaches poll while the Huskies were picked seventh. The Huskies will follow-up the league opener with their final non-conference games of the season, Thursday through Saturday at the Owyhee High School Invitational. The Huskies will open at 7:45 p.m. against Rocky Mountain on Thursday.