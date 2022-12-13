Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Transition buckets made from quick releases after defensive rebounds or forcing turnovers is Emmett’s forte. It has carried the team to a 3-2 start to the season, including a 67-33 romp over Ontario at home Saturday afternoon.

In his preseason overview of his team, Emmett High boys basketball coach Scott Kern said that this team could be a difficult one to face if it can master a bi-polar personality. Aggressive defense contributing to high percentage shots and at the same time patience to hold the ball when the open man doesn’t happen immediately.


Recommended for you

Load comments