With a home berth in the playoffs already assured, it would have been possible for Emmett to come out in its regular season finale a little distracted. That certainly wasn’t the case Friday night in Nampa.
Isaac Brennan returned the opening kickoff from Ridgevue 95 yards to the endzone and the Huskie offense never missed a beat the rest of the first half.
Emmett moved to 7-2 on the season with the 51-13 romp over the Warhawks and now know who they will meet in the opening round of the playoffs this week in Emmett. It will be the Shelley Russets.
Ridgevue barely could catch its breath after the Brennan return. Three plays and a punt back to Emmett opened the door for more. Dakota Perry and Stevie Howe connected on four straight pass connections entwined with a pair of Ry Fullerton rushes to for 69 yards to score again. The ten-yard Perry to Howe scoring toss was a harbinger of more to come.
Another three-and-out for Ridgeview and a 37-yard Perry bomb to the corner of the endzone to Howe made it 21-0 before the first quarter expired.
Ridgevue saw some light early in the second quarter when Milo Bullock nailed a 40-yard field goal but Emmett responded with a 15-yard Perry to Howe scoring strike.
The three receiving touchdowns gives Howe a school record for touchdown receptions in a season, now with 19. Perry’s 32 scoring passes extends his own season record for touchdowns thrown.
The Warhawks did find paydirt when Grayson Heil connected with Jaxson Bauscher for an 85-yard catch and run score but Emmett then shifted gears and went to the ground with nine rushes covering 55 yards — the final twelve a quarterback keeper from Perry to make it 37-10 at the intermission.
Emmett put the second half in capable hands of senior Fullerton. After a second Bullock field goal, the Huskies responded quickly with Fullerton breaking through the middle for a 62-yard scoring scamper. Fullerton ran for 129 yards on only four carries in the second half and had 211 yards rushing on the night.
Joe Lummus concluded the scoring for Emmett with one-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter.
Aside from the one busted coverage on the Bauscher score, Emmett’s defense turned in another stellar performance, particularly shutting down the Warhawks aspirations to run the ball.
That effort will need to be present, in spades, Friday night when the Russets come to town to open the 4A State Championship playoffs.
Shelley comes to Emmett with a 4-5 season record but three of those wins have come over playoff teams in Blackfoot, Bonneville and Pocatello. They lost their first three games of the season then put together a four game win streak before ending the regular season with a 21-14 loss to two-time defending 4A State Champions Skyline last week.
“Shelley is a very physical football team that runs a Wing-T offense,” said Emmett coach Rich Hargitt. “Their offense tries to keep the ball away from you, play slow and ball control to keep games low scoring and manageable.”
“They almost won the High Country Conference and will be out to prove they are better than their record says they are. They will be under center and ground and pound.”
Hargitt also noted that Emmett and Shelley are the two smallest enrollment schools in the 4A division. They last met on the football field in the 3A quarterfinals in 2015. On the same field they will be playing Friday, Emmett broke open a scoreless game in the second quarter seven years ago to win 55-14 enroute to the 3A State Championship.
Statistically this should be a closer matchup. Shelley is averaging 23 points a game and allowing 23 points a game in perhaps the most balanced 4A conference in the state. Emmett is average 38 points per game, fifth most among the state playoff teams.
Kickoff Friday night at Huskie Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
The winner advances to play the winner of Skyview at Sandpoint. If the Huskies win they would travel to Sandpoint next week to face the 2021 4A runner-ups. If Skyview should pull the upset, Emmett would host the Hawks next week.
2022 4A State Football Playoffs
Canyon Ridge @ #1 Bishop Kelly
Lakeland @ #8 Pocatello
Vallivue @ #4 Minico
Hillcrest @ # 5 Blackfoot
Bonneville @ #2 Skyline
Burley @ #7 Twin Falls
Skyview @ #3 Sandpoint
Shelley @ #6 Emmett