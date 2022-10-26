Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With a home berth in the playoffs already assured, it would have been possible for Emmett to come out in its regular season finale a little distracted. That certainly wasn’t the case Friday night in Nampa.

Isaac Brennan returned the opening kickoff from Ridgevue 95 yards to the endzone and the Huskie offense never missed a beat the rest of the first half.


Recommended for you

Load comments