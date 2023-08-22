Support Local Journalism


After spring football, summer workouts, and the first week of fall camp, the Emmett Huskies appeared to have their personnel assignments set and were honing in on execution of Coach Rich Hargitt’s Run Pass Option (RPO) offense.

Now with less than a week to prepare for their season opener on the road Friday at traditional 4A powerhouse Blackfoot, the Huskies are having to reshuffle those plans to adjust to at least a temporary loss at the quarterback position.


