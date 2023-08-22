After spring football, summer workouts, and the first week of fall camp, the Emmett Huskies appeared to have their personnel assignments set and were honing in on execution of Coach Rich Hargitt’s Run Pass Option (RPO) offense.
Now with less than a week to prepare for their season opener on the road Friday at traditional 4A powerhouse Blackfoot, the Huskies are having to reshuffle those plans to adjust to at least a temporary loss at the quarterback position.
Junior Ryder Scheibe had risen to the top to become the replacement for graduating and record-setting passer Dakota Perry. Thursday night, however, Scheibe tore his medial collateral ligament in his knee. While surgery is rarely used now-a-days for the MCL tear (inner knee ligament), recovery can be as long as five months or more. Some athletes have been able to return to play with extensive bracing in as little as four weeks.
Regardless, Scheibe will not be behind center this Friday night, and not likely for any of the four road games that the Huskies open the season with.
Friday night the Huskies hosted a Jamboree with Kimberly, Mountain Home and Mountain View in attendance. Going by the playing time allocated during the scrimmages, Emmett may be using a platoon at various offensive positions this Friday night until a new rotation can be settled on.
Hargitt’s Swiss Army Knife on offense, senior Isaac Brennan, took a number of snaps from behind center. Brennan’s speed and allusive running ability has made him one of the Southern Idaho Conference’s best return men, wide receiver and slot back. Losing those threats to have him behind center may be necessary at least for now.
Also in the mix appears to be freshman quarterback Jax Banuelos who was not on the pre-season varsity roster. He took numerous snaps in the scrimmage and exhibited a deep-threat throwing arm.
The balance that appeared to be coming together for the Emmett offense is still there, it just might be in a different ratio than originally planned. The Huskies not only lost Perry but record-setting receiver Stevie Howe to graduation. The speed of Brennan and tailback Quintin Smith hinted to perhaps a bit more run in the RPO this year. And that doesn’t bother Hargitt a bit.
“You have to run the ball first and foremost,” Hargitt said. “So much of the pass game is dependent on having a legitimate threat in the run game. We have that. We also need to have the pass threat to keep defenses from stacking the box against the run only. I think we can still do that, with or without Ryder — hopefully with, soon,“ the three-time SIC coach of the year concluded.
Perhaps somewhat ironic is the focus that Scheibe’s injury has brought to the offensive side of the ball. Prior to Thursday, most of the talk about Emmett’s prospects for this season have been directed at what appears to be a potentially dominant defense.
Last season saw little defensive prowess in the SIC. Offensive numbers dominated nightly for most teams. Quietly the Huskies saw its defense, particularly inside against the run, make tremendous strides.
The attention the defense is getting starts up front. Nose tackle Zack Helmick is sandwiched between two of the best defensive ends in the conference in Cristian Sanchez and Lucas Bricoe. All three have grown taller, faster and stronger and if scrimmage play on Friday was any indicator — they could be a devastating force. Hargitt says Sanchez (6’5”, 235 pounds) and Briscoe are each drawing some Division 1 college attention.
Backing up that fearsome front is a linebacking group that also carries a lot of punch.
Bryan Walker was All-Conference as an inside LB last year. Shane Daniels returns next to him on the interior. Dawson Conklin will return at one of the outside spots with a rotation possible at the other.
The defensive backfield will be a committee assignment with the exception of safety Carson Alder. Hargitt is happy with his depth in the defensive backfield and knows that ironing out some of the new rotations on the offense could have an impact on that rotation. Both Smith and Brennan can play in the defensive backfield but their revised offensive loads might limit their availability at times. And that versatility might go the other direction as well as Walker and Sanchez are likely to see time in the Huskie offensive backfield at times.
While the need to reshuffle the cards just a week before the season opener is not ideal, it’s not something that Emmett is unfamiliar with. Being the smallest school in the 4A classification in the State, the numbers game often becomes a factor. Injuries at any time can create an even bigger gap with schools fielding twice as many players on a given night.
That’s where Hargitt sees Emmett grit coming through. Despite winning consecutive SIC titles in 2020 and 2021, and finishing second last year, the Huskies have never been projected by media or opposing coaches as a favorite to win the league. They aren’t again this year. Last year’s champion Bishop Kelly is expected to return to the State title game where it came up short last year against three-time State champion Skyline. Emmett edged out Skyview by a single point in the pre-season polls for second in the league. The Huskies appear sixth in the State media preseason poll.
Respected, but perhaps not feared, by the top teams in the State. A rough schedule this year will provide the Huskies a lot of opportunities to sustain that respect, and perhaps create some fear.
It begins in eastern Idaho on Friday against a Blackfoot team that made it to the State quarter-finals last year. Then a “home” game against Fruitland on the Blue at Boise State the following week. Then a road trip to the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho to face 5A Lake City. A league opener at Skyview. And then a home opener — September 22 — against a Twin Falls team expected to be in the mix for a 4A State crown this year.
Hargitt’s RPO offense relies on a lot of decision making on the fly. It appears this season is going to call on the coaching staff and the players to make a lot of adaptations on the fly as well — if they want to secure a fourth consecutive playoff berth and advance beyond the first round.