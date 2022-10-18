Support Local Journalism


The Huskies have had an explosive offense that has fueled success this season. Friday night it was the defense, however, that stood on the front line in a battle with Vallivue that saw Emmett rally in the fourth quarter for a 21-20 win over the Falcons.

The win assures Emmett of a home berth in the upcoming 4A State Playoffs in two weeks as the second-seed from District III. The Falcons will also be playoff bound but as a wild-card and on the road.

