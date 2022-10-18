The Huskies have had an explosive offense that has fueled success this season. Friday night it was the defense, however, that stood on the front line in a battle with Vallivue that saw Emmett rally in the fourth quarter for a 21-20 win over the Falcons.
The win assures Emmett of a home berth in the upcoming 4A State Playoffs in two weeks as the second-seed from District III. The Falcons will also be playoff bound but as a wild-card and on the road.
This is the third consecutive year that the Huskies have qualified for a first-round home berth in the 4A playoffs, a new school first. To match the 7-2 regular season records of the past two seasons, however, they will have to finish the season with a road win at Ridgevue this Friday.
“We need this last game to work on us,” coach Rich Hargitt said. “Our defense played lights out and our offense showed moments. We feel that we were fortunate to survive a physical and tough Vallivue team and now we have to get ready to play yet another athletic SIC opponent. We hope to stay healthy and clean up miscues and polish our game in preparation for a playoff run.”
That playoff home berth was in jeopardy all night against Vallivue.
The Huskies efficiently took their second possession of the night downfield to score on a 26 yarda Dakota Perry pass completion to Stevie Howe. But Vallivue countered with a punishing running attack completed on a 4-yard run into the endzone by Tyson Fox. Fox, the SIC’s leading rusher, added a two-point conversion run to make it 8-7 after one.
Vallivue again used a long time-consuming ground drive to go up 14-7 in the second on another Fox run but Emmett countered through the air with a Perry to Howe hookup from eight yards-out to tie it before halftime.
Vallivue took the opening possession of the second half, eating clock and keeping the ball away from the Emmett offense. They also kept a field position advantage until finally breaking through another Fox run from ten-yards out four minutes into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Emmett’s D put its mark on the game. A two-point conversion run by Fox was stuffed by Lucas Briscoe and Ryder Scheibe, holding the margin to 20-14. It allowed the offense a chance to sharpen up its execution with enhanced results.
A steady diet of Ry Fullerton rushes had been the Huskies most consistent response to the Vallivue rushing attack but a reappearance of the passing game proved the final determinant. A thirty-yard completion from Perry to Joe Lummus set the Huskies up inside the ten and Fullerton punched it in from the three for the score with five minutes left. Kicker Tucker Welling hit his third straight extra point kick and the Huskies had their first lead since the first quarter.
Vallivue would not fold and returned to its pound and ground game of Fox and Koa Maio. But Emmett’s defenders, while bending, continued to refuse to break. Consecutive tackles for loss by defensive end Cristian Sanchez near midfield – including one on fourth down – gave the ball back to the Huskies to run Fullerton until Perry could take a knee for the win.
The win avenged Emmett’s lone league loss a year ago, 8-6, at Vallivue.
Fullerton has now surpassed the 1,000 yard rushing mark, gaining 115 yards on 23 carries to bring his season yardage total to 1,054 with seven rushing touchdowns. Perry extended his school record for passing touchdowns in a season to 29.
While Vallivue’s rushing attack was effective, the Emmett defense limited the Falcons to only half their season average. Sanchez recorded eight tackles for loss including two sacks.
Ridgevue, while not likely to be a candidate for post-season play, has proven a tough out in recent weeks so the Huskies face a road challenge Friday in Nampa. A win may not move the needle on their seeding in the top eight for the playoffs but a loss could drop them from a current projected fifth or sixth seed. A lot of shuffling can take place this week as five District 6 teams are still battling for their two automatic bids in face to face matchups on Friday.