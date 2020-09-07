After trading first-half miscues and scores with Weiser on Friday night, the Emmett Huskies turned up the pressure and shutout the visitors in the second half to record a 42-14 non-conference win at Huskie Field.
Decked out in cherry red jerseys, paying homage to the iconic Emmett Cherry Festival that was canceled this summer, the Huskies came up with two interceptions to keep Weiser's highly regarded offense grounded in the first half. A couple of Emmett fumbles, however, kept the Huskies from taking control of the game early and settled for a 14-14 halftime tie.
From that point on, however, it was all Emmett.
Weiser grabbed the early lead in the game on an 84-yard quarterback option run from Brett Spencer. Emmett countered with a long drive ending on a short Westyn Smith touchdown run late in the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter Caden Young hooked up with wide receiver Jack Maxwell for a 63 scoring pass. Young then caught the two-point conversion from wide receiver Caseyn Pearson to make it 14-7. A Spencer touchdown pass late in the period tied it up at the break.
The Emmett defense shutdown Weiser in the second half and the offense scored on four consecutive possessions to put it away.
Young ended up connecting on 11 of 14 pass attempts for 271 yards and three touchdowns - he ran for another 50. Smith carried the ball 17 times for 134 yards and two scores. Pearson grabbed several of Young's passes including a scoring toss over the middle in the third quarter. Fullback Layne Feasal-Dalton scored his first rushing touchdown for Emmett on a twenty four yard scamper in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on the win.
Tanner Brown picked off All-SRV QB Spencer twice in the first half and Maxwell, playing safety as well as wide receiver, snared a third interception in the second half.
EHS Coach Rich Hargitt credits his team with "showing poise early when we didn't capitalize on the turnovers and turned it over ourselves in scoring position. They didn't let it panic them at all and they executed very well the rest of the game. I thought they built a lot of confidence in taking down the third-ranked 3A team in the State."
Both teams records are now level at 1-1.
Emmett will jump into the deep end of the Southern Idaho Conference football pool this week when it travels to face pre-season 4A number-one Bishop Kelly in Boise. The Knights will be playing their first game of the season after cancelling a road trip to Homedale last week citing player and fan safety concerns.
Whether fans will be allowed to attend Friday's game in Boise will not be known until later this week. So far Ada County teams have played to empty stadiums at home due to the level of coronavirus exposure as defined by the Central District Health Department.
Emmett will celebrate Homecoming on Sept. 18 when it will host conference foe Ridgevue.