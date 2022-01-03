Emmett’s Layne Feasal Dalton stares down John White of Lakeland during the 4A State 182 pound championships match at the Ford Idaho Center Feb. 26, 2021. Dalton won his second straight State crown with a 7-2 decision.
Emmett’s varsity celebrates its second consecutive 4A SIC Football Championship on Huskie Field with players from winning Emmett JV, Freshman, Middle School and Optimist Football teams — A Huskie Nation celebration.
In a year that was sprinkled with starts and stops due to COVID and individual injuries, Emmett athletes found a way to still excel — to the tune of seven State championships and a multitude of All-Star honors.
The sport of track and field provided a heavy dose of those championships in May.
Senior Lacy Yates won both the shot put and discus competition, repeating championships she had won earlier in her career intermingled with long recover periods from injury.
Also pulling the double medal play was junior Landon Helms who defended titles in the pole vault and 110 hurdles. Helms, who holds the state PV record had a short season prior to State as an injury required multiple surgeries over the prior 10 months to get him back on track.
Adding to the gold medal haul at the State meet in May were sophomore Tatum Richards, setting a new Idaho High school record in the pole vault and senior Axel Sanchez winning the shot put.
Senior Layne Feasel Dalton claimed the other State crown for Emmett in 2021, repeating as the Idaho High School 4A wrestling champion at 182 pounds.
Other highlights of the year included the EHS boys cross country team qualifying for the 4A State championship for the first time in decades.
The Emmett football team continued a current streak of post-season play and won its second consecutive 4A Southern Idaho Conference title, placing five individuals on the 4A All-SIC team, including SIC Player of the Year Caden Young who was also named first team All-State quarterback.
While schedules were often interrupted by COVID related postponements, all conference and state events were completed — even if it meant playing as many as five games in 6 days at times.
While many of the top performances were turned in by seniors, the number of underclassmen that rose to the top in 2021, leaves some golden prospects for 2022.
