It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t overwhelming, but the Emmett Huskies moved to 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2017 with a brutal in the trenches 17-13 win over 5A Lake City of Coeur d’Alene. The game was played in the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho on Friday.
“We have a lot yet to work on,” said EHS coach Rich Hargitt despite the win. “We have not played anywhere near where we are capable of on offense but the play of our lines on both sides of the ball has been outstanding. I thought they really established control of the game at the line in the Dome on Friday and that gave us room to work on some things behind them.”
If it hadn’t been for two big plays, the Timberwolves would have likely been shut out as they had little time to perform on offense due to the constant surge of the Emmett defensive line.
Behind a refreshed offensive line which saw the return of junior Erick Orizaba from a pre-season injury, Emmett attacked on the ground — primarily with repetitive carries from tailback Quinten Smith. While mistakes in the redzone cost the Huskies some early scoring opportunities they finally got on the board midway through the second quarter on a 27-yard Isaac Brennan sweep.
Lake City’s Chase Walker, however, returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a score. Emmett held on to the lead by a point when the conversion kick was wide.
Then it was back to the ground and pound for Emmett with Smith and Brennan runs being supplemented with outside pass patterns thrown efficiently by freshman quarterback Jax Banuelos. But finding the endzone remained allusive. Tucker Welling drilled a 26 yard field goal as time expired for halftime pushing the lead to 10-6.
The relentless ground attack finally broke through on the opening drive of the second half, Emmett going 56 yards on 13 plays to score on a Smith one-yard dive. It appeared that 17-6 might be the final score as Lake City’s offense remained stymied and the Huskies continued to stall out drives with penalties on missed connections.
A rare deep pass connection, from 42-yards out on a fourth and 24 play stunned Emmett with three minutes to go in the game to pull Lake City within four. Emmett’s Brian Walker covered the onside kick in Timberwolves territory and after the offense failed to move the ball but ran clock, Lake City was unable to do anything with their final 90 seconds.
Smith ended the evening carrying the ball 36 times for 147 yards. Emmett’s defense held Lake City to only 27 yards on the ground.
Hargitt says the Huskies have a lot to work on, and work on it fast, as this week’s conference road opener at Skyview is slated for Thursday night in Nampa.
At the top of the list of things to work on is cleaning up the mistakes.
“We can’t continue to fail to sustain drives, make untimely penalties and costly turnovers,” Hargitt said. “The schedule gets really tough now and we need to become who we are capable of quickly.”
Skyview is coming off a 45-0 win over Vallivue last week and appear to be back to the pass-happy offensive exploits they have been noted for. The Huskies will likely need to control the clock with their rushing attack but also present a heightened threat downfield if it turns into either a slugfest or a track meet.
While this game is not a must win for either team’s playoff hopes, a home berth in the playoffs could easily come down to Thursday night’s result.