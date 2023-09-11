Support Local Journalism


It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t overwhelming, but the Emmett Huskies moved to 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2017 with a brutal in the trenches 17-13 win over 5A Lake City of Coeur d’Alene. The game was played in the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho on Friday.

“We have a lot yet to work on,” said EHS coach Rich Hargitt despite the win. “We have not played anywhere near where we are capable of on offense but the play of our lines on both sides of the ball has been outstanding. I thought they really established control of the game at the line in the Dome on Friday and that gave us room to work on some things behind them.”


