...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Senior Stevie Howe scores inside in a Southern Idaho Conference game earlier this season. Friday night he hit from inside and outside to lead Huskies to first conference win of the season.
They say that what goes up, must come down. The EHS boys basketball team proved the reverse can be true as well. After hitting a season low for scoring early in the week, the Huskies soared to new heights on Friday to record their first Southern Idaho Conference win of the season.
Nothing seemed to drop for the Huskies in a 58-29 loss at Skyview on Tuesday. While the Emmett defense held the Hawks well below the 94 they surrendered to them in December, they couldn’t convert themselves.
Friday night it wasn’t about conversion. It was about bombardment. Hitting what appears to be a school record 15 three-pointers in a game, the Huskies lit up the Ray Mullins Gymnasium for an 83-67 win over visiting Caldwell. And it wasn’t a single suspect committing the arson. Six different Huskies scored from behind the perimeter line — some of them for the first time in their high school careers.
“I just encouraged the kids to take open shots when they got them,” said interim head coach Larry Parks. “They really have struggled being confident of their shots and too often passing up open shots and perhaps forcing passes to others. Give them credit tonight. They really fed off each other and found each other for open shots.”
It only took a couple of minutes for the Huskies to find their range. The two teams traded a couple of baskets in the opening two minutes before a Stevie Howe three-pointer ignited an 18-0 Emmett run. The Cougars would mount a couple of responses, taking advantage of a couple of turnover-filled lapses by the Huskies, but could get no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Howe perhaps was the one most responsible for exposing the team to a shooters virus. Howe hit three times outside in the first quarter alone as Emmett posted 30 points in the first quarter. By halftime they had exceeded their season per game scoring average with a 42-24 lead. Howe ended the night with a team-high 25 points including five three-pointers.
Dakota Perry dropped three from outside and scored 15 points. Brandon Weekes and Rhett Spencer each finished with 14 points — each also contributing from outside while playing predominantly in the post. Kaden Kuhn and Bradley Brown also contributed to the outside onslaught.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The 83 points by-far exceeded the Huskies previous best scoring night of 65 in a non-conference win over Ontario in December. Their previous SIC high scoring night was 54 in the loss to Skyview in December.
The Huskies needed a hot shooting night to nullify a 38-point performance from Caldwell senior Francisco Sanchez-Ayon. The win avenged a one-point loss at Caldwell in early January and keeps playoff hopes alive for the Huskies.
The amazing thing about the 83 points was that the Huskies didn’t play a dominant complete game. They had two stretches totaling nearly eight minutes where they committed 16 turnovers and only scored two points.
“We just need to sustain that momentum,” said Parks. “You can’t let down, no matter how far you might be ahead — or behind. Successful basketball requires four full quarters — not just spurts.”
The Huskies will need to find more of those spurts and consistency if they hope to claim a spot in the District III playoffs. Currently they sit one game out of the sixth and final seed for the tournament and will likely need to win two of their final four to have a shot.
That challenge begins at home on Tuesday against 5-2 Bishop Kelly and then on to second-place Columbia on Thursday.