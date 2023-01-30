Howe layin

Senior Stevie Howe scores inside in a Southern Idaho Conference game earlier this season. Friday night he hit from inside and outside to lead Huskies to first conference win of the season.

They say that what goes up, must come down. The EHS boys basketball team proved the reverse can be true as well. After hitting a season low for scoring early in the week, the Huskies soared to new heights on Friday to record their first Southern Idaho Conference win of the season.

Nothing seemed to drop for the Huskies in a 58-29 loss at Skyview on Tuesday. While the Emmett defense held the Hawks well below the 94 they surrendered to them in December, they couldn’t convert themselves.


