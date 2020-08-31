You would think the Emmett varsity football team would have had enough of the color red already this season.
After dropping a 28-21 non-conference game to the red-clad Homedale Trojans last Thursday evening on the road, EHS will open at home at 7 p.m. this Friday against the red-dominate Weiser Wolverines. It will be EHS donning red jerseys this week, however, as an homage to the Emmett Cherry Festival – scratched from the summer calendar for the first time in decades due to the coronavirus threat.
“We had been planning for weeks to reinforce the importance of that event in the lives of our community and give recognition to all those who have sacrificed and contributed to make it such a great tradition,” coach Rich Hargitt said.
The new Cherry Red jerseys will be worn only this week while Weiser will appear predominantly white.
Regardless of jersey colors, Hargitt is more concerned that his team will show up ready to execute against Weiser – something he felt they fell well short of against Homedale.
“I don’t question the effort,” Hargitt said. “The kids played hard. They didn’t quit. But for three quarters we didn’t execute well on either side of the ball.”
That included in the trenches where Homedale controlled the line of scrimmage most of the night and was able to control the clock once it took a two-score lead in the third quarter.
Emmett’s first drive started promising, moving into Trojan territory on four straight running plays. A penalty stymied the drive, however, and it took until late in the first half for either team to get on the scoreboard. Homedale scored first to make it 6-0 but Emmett countered with a Caden Young 29-yard scamper to go up 7-6 a couple minutes later. The Trojans scored just before halftime, however, and then scored on their first possession of the second half to put the Huskies in a hole they couldn’t fully recover from.
“They did to us what we wanted to do to them,” Hargitt said. “We thought if we could get the lead we could force them to throw and that would be to our advantage. Instead they turned the tables on us. We have to do a better job of executing our game plan, starting on the line of scrimmage.”
That challenge will remain this week as Emmett goes from hosting the second-rated 3A team in the State to the third-rated Wolverines. Weiser won its home-opener last Friday against Buhl, 41-7. Weiser is coached by former Emmett assistant Tom Harrison. Harrison and Tim Brennan, head coach of next week’s opponent Bishop Kelly, rank one and two for State championships in Idaho High School football history.
Friday’s game will operate under COVID-19 attendance restrictions. A full breakdown on what that means is available on this page of the Messenger Index. In short, attendance will be limited to family members of participating athletes. Arrangements have been made, however, with IdahoSports.com to live-stream all Emmett home games this season. The broadcasts will cost $5 per connection with a share of the subscription coming back to the school to help offset lost gate receipts.
Frosh take down Homedale
The Emmett High freshman team opened play at home on Friday with a 34-7 win over Homedale. The Huskies broke open a 7-0 halftime lead with a potent running attack to scored four times before the Trojans got on the board late in the game. The freshman team will host Bishop Kelly in a 6 p.m. contest this Thursday while the Junior Varsity opens its season at the same time in Weiser.