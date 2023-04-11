Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There were to be no cliff hangers last week for Huskies softball. The Emmett High girls unloaded 37 hits against visiting pitchers last week to beat Meridian 19-3 in a non-conference game and then dismantled Caldwell 21-0 in a Southern Idaho Conference game — each ending in the fifth on the ten-run rule.

After spotting Meridian a run in the top of the first, the Huskies exploded for three runs in the bottom of the first and ten more in the second to leave no doubt where this one was headed. Emmett rapped 21 hits, including ten extra base strokes. Harper Goodwin recorded the lone homerun and Hailee Stephenson doubled three times to lead the attach which saw six different Huskies with multiple hits.


Recommended for you

Load comments