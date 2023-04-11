Junior Raegyn Dupree handles the bulk of the catching duties for the Huskies, and she also carries a big stick. In two games last week she went 6 of 7 at the plate, drove in eight runs and scored six times
Junior Raegyn Dupree handles the bulk of the catching duties for the Huskies, and she also carries a big stick. In two games last week she went 6 of 7 at the plate, drove in eight runs and scored six times
Tyann Alder photo
Emmett senior Kayla Vahlberg drives a home run shot against Caldwell in SIC action last week.
There were to be no cliff hangers last week for Huskies softball. The Emmett High girls unloaded 37 hits against visiting pitchers last week to beat Meridian 19-3 in a non-conference game and then dismantled Caldwell 21-0 in a Southern Idaho Conference game — each ending in the fifth on the ten-run rule.
After spotting Meridian a run in the top of the first, the Huskies exploded for three runs in the bottom of the first and ten more in the second to leave no doubt where this one was headed. Emmett rapped 21 hits, including ten extra base strokes. Harper Goodwin recorded the lone homerun and Hailee Stephenson doubled three times to lead the attach which saw six different Huskies with multiple hits.
Caldwell didn’t get a chance to score early. Karadyn Fuller struck out twelve and allowed only a single Cougar hit. Four Huskies went deep for home runs — Raegyn Dupree, Katy Martinez, Kayla Vahlberg and Natalie Goslin who hit a grandslam in a nine-run fourth inning. Dupree drove in five runs on the afternoon.
The Huskies remain tied with Skyview for second place in the SIC with 2-1 records. Emmett’s league game with Columbia last week was rained out and rescheduled for May 1. The Huskies and Skyview will meet in Emmett on Thursday to determine that second place rung this week.