For a few fleeting moments Saturday afternoon you had the feeling the magic that seemed to have been sprinkled over the Emmett High football team this season was still in the misty air at Middleton High. As a fog bank lifted just prior to the kickoff of the State 4A Championship football game, there was something in the air.
When Emmett forced a Skyline fumble on the second snap of the game, the taunting task of bringing the number-one ranked team in the State down appeared imaginable. After a quick Emmett score the Grizzlies turned it over again at midfield on the kickoff return. The dream appeared possible.
Even when the Huskies were unable to capitalize on the second turnover, Skyline was forced to start its possession at its own ten and the momentum still appeared to belong to Emmett. But that’s when the 26 senior Grizzlies who had watched their school win a sixth State Championship in 2017 as freshman found their footing.
A 90-yard 13 play scoring drive followed by a pair of single play drives put the heavily favored Idaho Falls team on top 23-7 just two minutes into the second quarter. A Skyline defense that had nine senior returning starters from a year ago and led the state this fall in least points allowed per game took control.
Shutting down the Emmett rushing attack and blanketing Huskie receivers, Skyline eased away in the second half for a comfortable 42-22 win and its seventh state title, the third in the last five years. The magic of a 10-3 turnaround season for Emmett vanished at the hands of the 12-1 champions.
“The bus ride home was the most painful feeling in the world…to finally get there but not finish the job,” admitted coach Rich Hargitt to his team back in the weight room in Emmett Saturday night. “They are a great team and a great program – one to model ourselves after. But that doesn’t make the loss less painful.”
Perhaps the early success made it all the more painful.
On Emmett’s second offensive snap of the game, Caden Young caught a back-pedaling Kayden Owens with a deep throw over the middle for a 36-yard completion to the one. Young powered it in on the next snap for the 7-0 jumpstart.
After being stung by the two early turnovers, Skyline responded by opening up its playbook. Three third down and long down conversions on the first scoring drive seemed to restore the Grizzlie swagger. A jump pass two-point conversion snatched the lead back.
A Cade Marlow to Connor Maloney 55-yard scoring strike on the first snap of the next Skyline possession turned the momentum. A Marlow pitch to Davien Cruz who fired downfield to Maloney for a 56-yard score on the next Grizzlie offensive snap confirmed who was in charge.
It could have been worse by halftime. Twice the Huskie defense was able to come up with additional turnovers – a fumble at the Emmett nine and a Caseyn Pearson interception of Marlow on the goal line.
A second Marlow to Maloney connection early in the third quarter made it 29-7.
When Jeffrey Lockett stepped in front of a Marlow pass and returned it 33 yards to the Skyline seven to set up a seven-yard Westyn Smith rushing touchdown with two-minutes left in the third period visions of yet another comeback stirred amongst the COVID limited 275 Emmett fans attending.
A ten-play Skyline response ended with a third Marlow to Maloney scoring hookup. While Emmett was able to get better ball movement in the fourth quarter, the 20-yard Young scramble to the endzone with less than a minute to play was too little, too late.
The Skyline defense held the Emmett rushing attack to 168 yards – about half the season per game average. Skyline had the luxury of a roster that plays one way. The fresh defense was able to stack the box in a man to man defense all afternoon to limit Young and Smith’s opportunities to extend some of their record breaking performances from this season.
Senior standout defensive lineman/linebacker/fullback/tightend Axel Sanchez expressed mixed feelings coming out of the Middleton locker room after the game.
“I thought we had a legitimate playoff shot when the season began, not sure when we began to believe we could go all the way. This hurts tonight. A lot of feelings that are mixed. Proud of what we accomplished this year, disappointed in not taking it one step further.”
That mixture of pain and pride was consistent with the 26 Emmett seniors who saw their high school careers end on the biggest stage possible. This was the first time Emmett has made it past the quarterfinals in the 4A classification.
That mixture of pain and pride was also the emotion that Hargitt presented to his team after the 17-mile bus ride home. Particularly as he thanked the seniors before dismissing them with State Championship participant shirts and promising them “this is not the last conversation we will have.”
He then turned his attention to the underclassmen. To the juniors he reminded them that when school resumes after the Thanksgiving break, they are now the seniors – the leaders charged with perhaps recreating the magic of the 2020 season next fall.
By Sunday evening some of the pain had subsided a wee bit for Hargitt.
“I am sad we didn’t win but I am very proud of what we did - mostly worried now about how to get us back. Do we have the support we need to do the things it takes to make it happen every year like the Skylines and BKs? I am grateful that we have improved and made some real strides in making Emmett a more legitimate football program in the eyes of our opponents.”.
It is no coincidence that the post-game talk came in the Emmett weight room. It’s the focus of the development Hargitt has emphasized since he took over the program three years ago. It’s where his new seniors – the first class that will have been under his watch their entire high school careers – are expected to set the pace for a promising cadre of underclassmen.
All of them got a taste of success. And a taste of bitter defeat. How they respond starts in two weeks. Unless your Caden Young and other members of the new senior class – they were in the weight room Sunday lifting iron and lifting expectations for 2021.