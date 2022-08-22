Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For the past two years Rich Hargitt has entered each season touting the uphill climb his Emmett football team would face just to be competitive. Each year the Huskies have responded by winning a 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship.

The fifth-year head coach is singing the same tune this fall — and yet the challenges ahead on the schedule for the Huskies might just be that formidable.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments