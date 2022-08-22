For the past two years Rich Hargitt has entered each season touting the uphill climb his Emmett football team would face just to be competitive. Each year the Huskies have responded by winning a 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship.
The fifth-year head coach is singing the same tune this fall — and yet the challenges ahead on the schedule for the Huskies might just be that formidable.
“I know that some people think the departure of Middleton and Nampa from the conference will make the road easier,” Hargitt said. “But look at that schedule, and you realize its certainly not true. This is probably the most difficult non-conference schedule we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
Hargitt is also aware that regardless the schedule, his team still has a lot of youth to mold into playing his style of football. Gone is All-State quarterback Caden Young who thrived in the spread offense. Also gone is much of the receiving corp that Young targeted when he wasn’t scrambling through defenses.
That youth, however, is extremely talented.
“There is probably deeper speed, strength, and skill on this team than any since I’ve been here,” says Hargitt. “Now we have to bring it together as a unit.”
He liked what he saw in a jamboree format at Mountain Home on Saturday. The format doesn’t allow for very good comparisons with other teams but the Huskies in the segment offense/defense showcase outscored their collective multiple opponents 77-21.
How did they do it? A lot of the offensive skill position players are new to starting roles, but got quite a bit of experience a year ago. Some were outstanding on a strong junior varsity or freshman team. Now they get to bring it on Friday nights this fall.
Starting at QB will be senior Dakota Perry. Most of the time the only man in the backfield with Perry will be returning tailback, senior Ry Fullerton. The pair will see lots of motion of wide receivers and tight ends, sometimes joining them in the backfield.
Junior Isaac Brennan is kind a swiss army knife in the Huskie arsenal. He’ll run slots, wide outs, reverses, and even run from a setback position. Stevie Howe is a physical wide receiver both down and across the field, Quinten Smith is speed threat on the perimeter and Daniel Walker will provide some versatility at tight end.
And there is backup. Rhett Spencer, Joe Lummus, Bryan Walker and Lucas Briscoe bring additional options to the offense.
All of that talent will be privileged to work behind a deep offensive line anchored by seniors Remington Hardman, Pedro Barbosa, Sam Schroeder and Spencer. The number of juniors and sophomores who will also see time in the trenches is impressive.
If you want to see Hargitt’s eyes light up, its talking defense. And that’s from an offensive coach.
The defensive line is a combination of seniors Brady Dillon and Hunter Enick and sophomores Erick Orizaba and Sam Buck with lots of supporting cast pushing them everyday. Hargitt brags about Enick’s prowess in the weight room — benching 300 and squatting 500.
“We don’t have any huge giants,” Hargitt said. “Some of the teams we play have those, but I don’t know if I’ve seen a stronger, more chiseled group of lineman then this group.”
Hargitt thinks his linebackers and deep defenders may be the deepest, fastest he has had as a group.
Daniel Walker and Briscoe will take care of the outside linebacker starts with Fullerton — a returning All-SIC backer at the nickel, with Walker sliding in when Fullerton has too big a load on the offensive side of the ball. Defensive backs are mirrors of the receiving corp with both physicality and speed.
Howe, Smith, Brennan and Callen Conklin should start in that backfield.
Statewide perspective
With all that talent, why aren’t the Huskies even mentioned in the recently release 4A media poll? Its because the balance of power in the 4A ranks shifted last year from the SIC to the east. Despite five teams in the playoffs last year, no SIC team made it past the quarterfinals for the first time in a decade or more.
Skyline of Idaho Falls won its second consecutive State 4A crown, the first coming against Emmett in 2020. Blackfoot made it to the semi’s, are the only 4A team to beat Skyline the last two years and the Broncos beat Middleton, and Nampa to make the final four. Both are loaded with talent being touted was Division 1 talent — some having already signed to schools including Oregon.
So how does Emmett stack up with those east Idaho powers? How will the Huskies fair in an attempt to win a third-straight SIC championship?
We’ll find out early. Emmett will be hosting Blackfoot this Friday evening to open the season. The Broncos are bringing all three of their teams cross-state for a single day football extravaganza. The Freshman teams will meet at Emmett Middle School at 4 p.m. while the Junior Varsity teams collide at Huskie Stadium. The Varsity teams will kick off at 6 p.m. in the finale.
Blackfoot is returning to the site of a heartbreak they experienced in the 2020 playoffs. A safety recorded on the Bronco quarterback in the closing seconds provided an Emmett one-point win and a path to the State championship game.
Then its a road trip to Fruitland against the old SRV rival Grizzlies on Sept. 2, followed by an Emmett home game to be played in Baker, Oregon. The Huskies will be meeting 5A Lake City from Coeur d’Alene in a 4 p.m. PDT kickoff as part of a doubleheader with Homedale and Baker.
Then back home to face Skyview to initiate SIC play. The Hawks made the 5A playoffs last year before coming back to the 4A this season. They have a highly touted quarterback and Hargitt sees them as a true threat to take the SIC title away.
Then its likely to be a week off. A scheduling snafu has canceled a road trip to Century in Pocatello. The Diamondbacks had double booked the date and decided to honor a game with Twin Falls instead of hosting Emmett.
Columbia comes to Emmett on Sept. 30 and the Wildcats have given the Huskies fits each of the last two years though they’ve escaped.
Oct. 7 is a date marked on a lot of calendars. It’s certainly been on the Bishop Kelly Knight calendar for about 345 days. Emmett will attempt to win its third straight against the Black Knights on their field in Boise. Not sure how many teams have ever beaten BK three consecutive years.
Vallivue is the sleeper that Hargitt thinks folks are overlooking. “They looked big and strong at the jamboree and they play as physical as anyone.”
The regular season concludes at Ridgevue on Oct. 21.
In the new 4A SIC configuration, three automatic spots are available into the State playoffs. Wildcards through the MaxPreps power rankings could increase that take. Hargitt figures his team needs to go 3-1 in each half of its split season to assure a return to the playoffs.
“If Bishop Kelly, Skyview and Vallivue are the favorites, we will need to beat two of them to get a home berth and that is critical for the first round.” said Hargitt. “Can we do it. Sure. But we’ll likely be betting underdogs to get there.”
Then underdogs it is. Two times a charm. Three times is better.