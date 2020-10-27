As if they hadn’t endured enough off-field drama this season, the Emmett Huskies came from behind, not once but twice in the second half Saturday evening to beat Vallivue 21-17 and claim the school’s first ever 4A Southern Idaho Conference title. The win earned Emmett the number-two overall seed in the 4A playoffs that begin on Friday when the Huskies will be hosting Minico High out of Rupert.
Emmett coach Rich Hargitt predicted a week ago that the road trip to Vallivue would be a brutal defensive battle and not the boat races his team has excelled at this year. Averaging nearly 40 points per game the Huskies struggled to get any offensive rhythm against the top ranked defense in the SIC.
“We blew some great opportunities early to capitalize on some defensive takeaways that could have really put Vallivue in a hole,” Hargitt said. “Give the kids credit however, for digging deep and responding each time they took a lead. These kids have a lot of grit and heart and it was a tough time to play at all.”
The game was played on Saturday, postponed from Friday at the Huskies’ request after the tragic death of a teammate Friday morning. Hargitt credited Vallivue for “their gracious consent to allow us a day to try to take this all in.”
A pair of Falcon turnovers in the first 13 minutes giving Emmett short fields to work with, netted the visitors no points. It was a more Huskie-like drive late in the second quarter – 16 plays going 81 yards and using up six minutes on the clock that finally lit up the scoreboard on a one-yard Westyn Smith dive with 1:29 remaining in the half.
Vallivue mimicked Emmett season long antics in the closing seconds of the half, driving 72 yards and scoring on a 44-yard Braydon Ary field goal as time expired. With the exception of that single drive, Emmett’s defense matched the Falcon defense tackle for tackle throughout the opening half.
The Huskies held Vallivue on four straight plays inside their five to take over on downs late in the first quarter. Emmett recovered a Falcon fumble at the Vallivue eight to start the second quarter but could not punch it in.
Emmett looked to be set for their traditional second half dominance, receiving the kickoff to start the final 24 minutes. A Huskie fumble, however, gave the Falcons the short field. Vallivue only had to go 44 yards to score on a 1-yard Casey Cope sneak and take a 9-7 lead when their extra point attempt was blocked.
After a trading of three-and-outs, Emmett regained the edge when Caseyn Pearson returned a Vallivue punt 74 yards, being dragged out of bounds at the Vallivue 16. It took six plays from there but Smith dove in from two-yards out to go up 14-9.
But the Falcons, also playoff bound, would not concede. Cope scored again from a yard out and then ran in a two-point conversion to make it 17-14 Vallivue to end the third quarter.
The fourth quarter became a battle of wills. Long rolling punts and a second Pearson interception of a Vallivue pass attempt proved fruitless on the scoreboard for both teams.
An errant Falcon punt, however, gave Emmett the ball at the Vallivue 26. Two running plays did nothing, but with the Brown and Gold focusing on the line of scrimmage, Caden Young faded to his left and found Jeff Lockett on for a 26-yard score. Ryan Solis’s third extra point kick on the night gave Emmett the protection it needed from another potential long Vallivue field goal. It was a moot point, however, as Vallivue fumbled on its first snap of the ensuing possession as Jeff Lockett jarred the ball lose and Smith recovered it at the Falcon 25. Emmett gained one first down and then ran out the clock.
“Kind of ironic that on such a cold, blustery night that the winning score came on a pass play,” Hargitt said. “I think that caught Vallivue a little by surprise with the short field and the conditions but Young and Lockett made a nice connection.”
Emmett’s 6-1 SIC record earned it a share of the league crown with Bishop Kelly but the Huskies earn the top seed from District III into the 4A playoffs on the strength of their 40-34 win over the Knights in September.
Bishop Kelly will be the second seed from the conference with Nampa and Vallivue taking the other two guaranteed spots in the 16-team playoffs. Vallivue tied Middleton at 4-3 in the league but got the last automatic spot with its win over the Vikings. Middleton was the first at-large team selected to join the State field as well.
This year’s playoff has been expanded from 12 to 16 teams with no byes. The five conference champions received the top 5 seeds and then a point system provided by Max Preps seeded all other auto-qualifying and at-large selections. The strength of the SIC saw all five entrants seeded in the top ten.
Seedings did not follow conference standings precisely, however as Nampa seeded ninth and alone in third-place in the SIC standings, will travel to eighth-seeded Middleton which was fifth in the conference. The point system used this year took into consideration a strength of schedule. Middleton defeated Nampa in the next to last week of the season to knock the Bulldogs out of a tie at the top of the standings and open the door for the Huskies to lay claim to the top spot.
Hargitt expects to see the same kind of defensive prowess that Vallivue exerted against the Huskies, from Minico when the Spartans invade Huskies Field for the 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
“They are an experienced team with a strong defensive emphasis,” Hargitt said. “They will be every bit as physical as Vallivue was and will be a real challenge. They have a really nasty group of defensive kids on the field.”
Minico runs primarily a shotgun version of the Wing-T but can air it out when they feel the defense is focused on the run.
Emmett finds itself in a position where it might never have to leave the valley to get to a Milk Bowl championship on Nov. 20 or 21. As the top seed in the bottom of the bracket they would have the right to host the first three rounds if they survive and travel to Boise State for a title game if seeds hold.
Limited Access to Football Game on Friday
The Idaho High School Activities Association will be adhering to Stage 3 recommended guidelines for group gatherings during the first week of the State Football playoffs. Stadium attendance at this Friday’s game at Huskie Stadium will be limited to 25% capacity. Spectators will be admitted entrance based on a pass list provided by each of the participating schools.
Minico High will be allowed 150 spectators on the visiting side of the field.
For Emmett High School each rostered varsity football player will be ask to provide five names for a pass list. Each cheerleader and band member will provide two names. Children under the age of 3 will be admitted and will not count toward pass list numbers.
100 EHS students will be allowed entry in a student section area on the track on the northeast corner of the field. Sign ups for those spots are available at the High School on Thursday.
Emmett fans are asked to enter through the North entrance. Visitors will enter at the West end entrance and follow flagging to the visitors’ side.
There will be no concessions at the game.
2020 4A Playoff Field
#16 Twin Falls @ #1 Skyline
#9 Nampa @ #8 Middleton
#13 Moscow @ #4 Jerome
#12 Hillcrest @ #5 Sandpoint
#15 Minico @ #2 Emmett
#10 Vallivue @ #7 Blackfoot
#14 Lakeland @ #3 Century
#9 Pocatello @ #6 Bishop Kelly